New Halo 5: Guardians concept artwork unveiled by artist 343 Industries

Recently, 343 Industries artist Gabriel Garza (better known as “Gabo Garza”) released a large collection of brand new, unprecedented conceptual artworks for Halo 5: Guardians on his ArtStation portfolio. They can be viewed freely by anyone, and a lot are pretty interesting. Here are some of my personal favorite pieces:
I think it’s pretty important that 343 Industries might consider reducing the Didact from Halo 4 in a Meager Hein-like way, and I’m also a big fan of the idea of Covenant species being somehow morphed with mechanical Promethean limbs. Some pieces also show that 343 played with the idea of Forerunner ground vehicles, which many Halo fans hope to see since Halo 5 introduced the Prometheans’ aircraft, the Phaeton.
It is quite possible that none of these ideas will ever come to Halo officially (after all, they must have been cut for some reason), but I also think there is a good chance that we will at least have some things like this in Halo will see Endless. For example, I would be shocked if the game did not introduce a Forerunner ground vehicle, given how many fans want one. Given that Cortana invited different species to join her when she took over the galaxy at the end of Halo 5, I think giving Promethean limbs would be a striking way to show how they can open up their new ruler. welcome the poor. Ultimately, only time will tell, but I hope 343 Industries won’t let these fascinating ideas fade away.
And after seeing this art, I am convinced that Arbiter needs a cape. Let it happen, 343.
Halo 5: Guardians is now available on Xbox One for $ 20. If you are interested in some of the older releases, Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available for $ 30 on Xbox One and $ 40 on PC. However, not all games are already on the PC, but Halo: Reach is and Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary will soon start testing. Halo Infinite is scheduled for release during Holiday 2020 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.
