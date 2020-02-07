New co-op survival game ‘Darksburg’ available from February 12th

Shiro Games has announced the upcoming cooperative action game Dark Castle will appear on Steam Early Access next week on February 12th. The title makes you compete against the hordes of zombies who have decided to settle in the city of Darksburg.

Players take on the role of one of the heroic survivors or, if you’re the type who wants to be a zombie, join the ranks of the zombie reborns. Each page has its units, each with unique skills and personalities. The game also features a PvP mode and a load-stand mode, in which you have to survive successive waves of increasingly hungry zombies.

