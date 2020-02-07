New Apple TV streamer with tvOS beta code

A new Apple TV Media Streamer could be on the way. References to new Apple TV hardware were found by 9to5Mac in the beta code of tvOS 13.4, which was released for developers earlier this week.

The next generation device, code-named “T1125” (the current Apple TV 4K is labeled “J105a” while the standard HD model is “J42d”) could have a more powerful chip. That would be good news for gamers, as a more powerful processor should improve the performance of Apple Arcade games.

We’re assuming 4K and HDR (both in HDR10 and Dolby Vision versions) will remain on the new box, and could we maybe see HDR10 + support this time? The addition of this format, which competes with Dolby Vision, would equate the Apple TV with the HDR support of the Amazon Fire Cube. Could it also borrow the Fire Cube’s useful IR feature that allows you to control your entire system through the streamer?

Other features on our wish list include HDMI 2.1 compatibility, which corresponds to the HDMI standard supported by new TVs. With these additional features, Apple’s outstanding performance, and extensive 4K HDR library, we could have a new favorite streamer in our hands.

We know what we want from Apple’s next-generation streamer, but we have to wait patiently – maybe until Apple’s annual spring hardware event in March – to find out if it will work.

