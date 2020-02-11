Netshield’s cloud platform and gateways harmonize your IoT environment

A combination of effective IoT and cloud solutions can improve your company’s workflow and simplify remote control and restart of devices, as well as monitoring and managing the performance of various off-site presence points.

The use cases for the communication technology that the IoT offers encompass a wide range of industries – from mining to manufacturing to the fields of medicine and finance.

Navigating the complicated jargon and finding the solution you want can be challenging.

Netshield is a specialized provider of customized, end-to-end IoT and cloud-based products and services. The development teams have the skills to determine which elements will help you rationalize your business and to customize, structure and maintain these systems on your behalf.

Netshield’s customizable IoT and cloud products ensure that your company’s systems are optimized for maximum productivity and minimal downtime.

Netshield’s IoT cloud platform

Netshield products enable accurate monitoring and control of the environment in real time, tracking of performance levels and alerts in your immediate location.

An independent IoT and IIoT cloud platform includes device management to bring all elements of your networked environment together and provide easy access to the status of your systems.

The agnosticity of Netshield’s IoT / IIoT cloud platform makes it easy for customers to seamlessly migrate from one cloud service provider to another or to share services across multiple cloud computing platforms.

The Netshield platform was built and deployed on Docker Containers and Kubernetes, with NoSQL Atlas Mongo as the database storage service, Redis for cache and Grafana as the live monitoring tool.

For security reasons, the platform uses identity providers and supports Auth 2.0 and OpenID as core access.

All of these tools provide users with a secure and complete overview of information stored and shared in their IoT ecosystem through easy-to-use dashboards.

Point of presence (PoP) convergence gateways and sensors for IoT sensors

In addition, Netshield delivers and maintains the hardware that performs all the backbone functions of your system monitoring and acquisition.

This includes a series of intelligent convergence gateways for IoT sensors with presence detectors, each of which contains a sensor for monitoring the mains power supply, a rechargeable backup battery and a battery indicator.

This ensures that critical events can also be forwarded in the event of power failures and load shedding.

The available gateway types include an SMS-based GSM point-of-presence monitoring gateway (PoP monitoring gateway), a PoP-GSM monitoring gateway as well as a PoP-GSM and a wired Ethernet monitoring and control gateway.

It also offers gateways for cabinets and the data center environment.

Conveniently, alarms from gateways and sensors can be sent via services such as telegram, Slack, email and text messages. All status, event and warning messages are stored in the cloud for analysis.

Control over bandwidth usage

The Netshield PoP gateways can manage the use of out-of-band bandwidth, GSM (2G / 3G / 4G / LTE), LoRa and SigFOX.

This feature allows users to minimize the use of expensive bandwidth usage by configuring the PoP gateways in a status event-related or real IoT setup.

In a real IoT setup, the gateways are not sensitive to bandwidth usage and forward sensor samples as regularly as possible.

In “Status Event Alarm Setup”, the user configures the types of occurrence in ether status or event or alarm mode that depend on the criticality and the trigger levels of the individual sensors.

The user then selects the preferred reporting period for each event type to minimize the bandwidth used.

Data collection sensors

Netshield sells a variety of third-party internal and integrated sensors for holistic data collection.

For environmental management and control, Netshield has a number of important sensors of local and international origin. These include:

Earthquake and vibration

Class I AC energy measurement

DC measurement and battery monitoring

Air and liquid flow and speed measurement (water, petrol chemical and alkali)

Fire detection and fire fighting modules

Gas detection and air quality

gas pressure

Temperature and humidity

Liquid level indicator and liquid presence (water, petrol chemical and alkali)

Access controller (biometrics, RFID, keyboard)

Load cells

Indicator light and ringing beacon

noise pollution

Proximity, IR, movement, motion, accelerometer and magnetic inertia

Wind speed and direction

Pyrometer and photo detection

Tailored to your individual requirements

Netshield runs a three-step process to ensure that you get the best possible tailored solution. This includes careful research and development before the user onboarding is carried out.

With Netshield as your company’s IoT partner, you save valuable time and resources because your employees do not have to monitor and manage each of your presence points from scratch.

This article was published in collaboration with Netshield.