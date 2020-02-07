Netmarble launches The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross next month

In January, Netmarble announced The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, a cinematic adventure game with anime visuals, and the company has now confirmed the launch date.

Those looking forward to it don’t have to wait long because it’s just around the corner. However, you can already register for the game in advance.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross will be launched on March 3

The game is literally around the corner, so you can play it fairly quickly. Now it’s less than a month away.

If you are interested in playing this title, advance registration is a strong recommendation. Netmarble is going to give away some free things to those who pre-register before the game is launched.

These will all be in-game items, but will still be pretty useful for everyone playing. Pre-registration rewards include an in-game character (Meliodas), as well as his outfit and weapon from the show.

Players also receive in-game currencies and other random items from the game through an exclusive box that is displayed in the player’s in-game mail. If you plan to play, you must register in advance to get this free stuff, because who knows how hard it is to get past normal gameplay.

There are more than 100 dramatic cut-scenes in the game

Calling this game a cinematic adventure is absolutely no piece. When you have seen the trailer, you know how high the graphical representation is. If you’ve played Dragon Quest IX, that should give you a good idea of ​​what the 3D anime visuals look like while playing.

In addition to high-quality images in anime style, there are many dramatic cut-scenes. More than 100 to be specific. That will no doubt play a role in making this game feel more like an anime than a game you play.

That is completed with the addition of the original Japanese voice actors from the show. So fans of the anime are likely to love the game. So far, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is the number one in app stores in both Japan and Korea.

So it seems that the game starts reasonably well. Keep in mind that those rankings are based on those versions of the game, and not on the global release coming next month.

If you want to know more about the game, the official website is live with details about the story (which you can also watch in the second video below), the characters and more.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjpMKoNzC-8 (/ embed) (embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YVEHj-q4yl0 (/ embed)