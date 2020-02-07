Netflix starts streaming videos in less data-hungry AV1 Codec

Netflix introduces support for AV1 video codec in its Android app, the company announced earlier this week. The new codec offers 20 percent more compression efficiency compared to Google’s VP9, ​​which currently uses the world’s largest streaming giant.

Subscribers “who want to reduce their use of mobile data” can turn on AV1 by turning on the “Save Data” function. You can do this via the Mobile data usage menu in the App settings.

Note that currently only “selected titles” are available for streaming in AV1. Netflix does not specify exactly which titles are supported.

In the future, the company plans to roll out AV1 on all its platforms. It will also be extended to more usage scenarios because “the codec performance improves over time.” The streaming giant says it works with device and chip set makers to extend this to hardware.

Netflix uses the open-source dav1d decoder by the VideoLAN and FFmpeg communities to support AV1 on Android. However, the company does not tell how many Android devices support the new codec.

It also does not indicate whether there are hardware requirements. It is unclear whether the AV1 encoded Netflix videos also have no influence on the battery life of smartphones.

Netflix rolls out the AV1 codec

AV1 is a royalty-free video coding format developed jointly by some of the major players in the technology industry.

The group, called Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia), includes Google, Netflix, Samsung, Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, Amazon and various other biggies as founders. AOMedia was founded in 2015 and they revealed the fruits of their labor as the AV1 codec in March 2018.

This royalty-free codec, which also uses less mobile data, would soon receive universal support. Two years later, things are not that promising. AV1 approval has been surprisingly slow.

Although AV1 streaming is already available on YouTube, it is more or less limited to 480p. You may prefer to always use AV1 under the Play and Performance settings, but Google warns that it requires a “powerful computer.”

Netflix now limits its use to the “Save Data” function, which again compromises image quality, suggesting that the codec is still at an early stage, possibly limited by hardware. Nevertheless, this step of the streaming giant should significantly help the codec to gain broader acceptance.

“In the spirit of making AV1 generally available, we are sponsoring an open source effort to further optimize 10-bit performance and make these benefits available to everyone,” the company said in its blog post.