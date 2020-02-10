Netflix “I’m not okay with this” poster art includes Sophia Lillis in her blood

Netflix is ​​described as a supernatural coming-of-age series and shares this striking work of art for “I don’t agree with that”, by the producers of “Stranger Things” and the director / EP of “The End of the F *** ing World”.

The poster shows Gretel & Hansel and It Star Sophia Lillis covered in blood, however, it should be noted that this new series is more dramatic than terrible.

“I disagree” is a disrespectful tale of origins that follows a teenage girl (Lillis) who copes with the difficulties and hardships of high school while grappling with the complexities of her family, her burgeoning sexuality, and the mysterious superpowers that are just beginning awaken in it.

The series also plays the main role Wyatt Oleff (It, Guardians of the Galaxy) as “Stanley Barber”, Sofia Bryant (“The Code”) as “Dina”, Kathleen Rose Perkins (“Episodes”, “you’re the worst”) as “Maggie”, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong as “Liam” and Richard Ellis as “Brad Lewis”.

Seven 30-minute episodes start on February 26, 2020,