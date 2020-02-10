NEON purchases the psychodrama “Shirley” from Elisabeth Moss

Deadline reports today of its premiere in Sundance NEON has signed a contract on North America’s rights to psychodrama Shirley, directed by Josephine Decker,

Meagan reviewed Shirley for us at Sundance and wrote that it “offers genre elements and a psychologically motivated story about one of the greatest horror authors of all time”.

The film tells the story of what happens when a young couple meets the famous author Shirley Jackson and her husband, the professor at Bennington College, Stanley Hyman. The young couple hopes to start a new life, but instead finds themselves in a psychodrama that inspires Shirley’s next novel. “

Elisabeth Moss Stars next to it Michael Stuhlbarg. Odessa Young, and Logan Lerman,

Sarah Gubbins wrote the script.