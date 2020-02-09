NBL play-offs race goes to the wire

Brisbane stuttered at the wrong time and suffered two losses in the penultimate round of the regular season of the NBL to make a fierce scrap for the final final berth.

Two days after they went home to the Breakers in New Zealand 91-87, the Bullets couldn’t make up for the Wildcats in Perth on Sunday.

Because it won six times earlier this week, the Brisbane attack failed twice.

They were overly dependent on a closely-marked Lamar Patterson in Perth, while Byrce Cotton sank 25 for the Wildcats – including a perfect 14 trips to the free-throw line – and Nick Kay ended 23, along with eight rebounds and five assists.

The Breakers, Bullets and Melbourne United all have a chance to become fourth next week.

The Breakers (14-13) have the easiest setup, at home in humble Southeast Melbourne Phoenix, while Brisbane (14-13) meet Cairns and Melbourne (13-13) end with two games, against the Titans and the Phoenix.

Percentage difference will be used when teams end up on the ladder, a statistic that currently favors Melbourne, close to New Zealand.

The top three berths are almost cemented in place.

The victory of Perth in second place gives them a small chance to overhaul Sydney for small premiership, although they need the kings to lose badly at home to place Illawarra next week to have some hope.

Sydney needed overtime to see the Phoenix 99-96 in Sunday’s other game, still rhythmically off-key without injuring Andrew Bogut.

Cairns made sure they finished in the top three with a thumping 99-80 defeat from Adelaide, delivering the final nail in the playoff hopes of the struggling 36ers.

The red-hot Taipans, on a four-game tear, could still be second, but must beat both Melbourne and Brisbane to have a chance.

Anyway, the shape of Cam Oliver suggests that they will be a final force after the American doubles 31 points-11 rebounds in Adelaide.

Melbourne made sure that they remained in the hunt after the season, beating the unfortunate Hawks 95-72 and the goal of coach Dean Vickerman was achieved with a large profit margin to improve their percentage.

. (TagsToTranslate) Sport