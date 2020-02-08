NASA blames Boeing for critical software bugs in Starliner

NASA is reviewing Boeing Co. software development and they don’t like what they see.

A defective development process lurked behind 1 million lines of code for Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, which led to two software errors in a failed test flight, the US space agency said on Friday.

The “critical software bugs” that could have destroyed the Starliner prompted NASA to launch a comprehensive review of Boeing’s quality control.

“The two software problems that you are all aware of are indicators of software problems, but they are probably only symptoms. They are not the real problem,” said Doug Loverro, Associate Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, who oversees manned spaceflight ,

The assessment continues to put pressure on Boeing as it tries to show NASA that it can safely fly people into space. The aerospace giant, which is already in deep crisis due to the crash of its 737 Max aircraft, is one of two contractors hired by NASA to transport astronauts to the International Space Station.

The other, the Space Exploration Technologies Corp. by Elon Musk, completed a test flight without crew in March and soon wants to fly astronauts.

Boeing’s programming skills were rigorously tested due to software that was involved in two Max crashes and killed 346 people. NASA officials conceded that the striking problems with the Boeing bestseller jet suggested the need for more insight into corporate culture – and why coding error detection systems had failed.

risk of loss

The errors “could have led to the risk of spacecraft loss,” said NASA, although the engineers were able to compensate for this during the test flight and returned the vehicle to Earth undamaged.

The space agency and Boeing are now checking all previous programming work on the vehicle. Boeing also plans to review all of the software that controls the Starliner’s flight, company representatives said at a press conference on Friday.

Boeing’s problems shed negative light on NASA’s oversight of contractors, the agency admitted. This could hamper efforts to land people on the moon with systems that NASA buys from the private sector.

“Our NASA oversight was inadequate,” said Starover software, Loverro. “It’s obvious. And we recognize that and I think that is good learning for us.”

The joint press conference between NASA and Boeing was called the day after the second software problem was announced by a NASA security panel that was discovered hours before the Starliner descended and landed in New Mexico on December 22.

“In this case, we wished we had done better with software so that we could learn a lot,” said Jim Chilton, Boeing senior vice president, and thanked the independent review team for “doing an excellent job.”

The Starliner suffered a problem with its mission timing software shortly after reaching space on December 20, with the vehicle displaying an elapsed time that is 11 hours different from the actual mission time.

As a result, several engines were fired too early and too much propellant burned to allow the vehicle to continue to the space station. After 48 hours, the return was forced.

The second mistake – which NASA and Boeing had not yet announced – concerned a “valve mapping software problem” that Boeing says was diagnosed and corrected in flight. “This bug in the software would have resulted in incorrect separation and combustion of the thrusters,” said Boeing.

The consequences of this mistake could have resulted in the crew and service modules colliding after the separation, Boeing officials said on Friday, although it is still unclear.

communication error

The review teams are also investigating an in-flight data link problem between the Starliner and the US satellites due to “ground noise” in certain locations that Boeing engineers believe were caused by cell phone towers.

The loss of signal prevented the air traffic controllers from communicating with the vehicle at the start of their ascent to orbit.

NASA commissioned Boeing and SpaceX with the development new orbital vehicles Carrying astronauts back and forth from the space station. The Russian Soyuz spacecraft has been the only crew carrier since the Space Shuttle was decommissioned in 2011.

Boeing paid a fee of $ 410 million to cover the cost of a second Starliner test flight, if NASA deems it necessary to allow astronauts to fly on the aircraft.

A decision will be made after a full month-end investigation is complete, said NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine.

NASA and Boeing declined to say when the Starliner’s next flight could be.

