Nancy Pelosi blunts Trump’s GOP leadership “accomplices” is madly ed-ed – Raw Story

In a guest who was chosen for the Washington Post, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) immediately went for the collar by accusing the Republican party leadership of being “complicit” in the crimes of President Donald Trump after he voted to release him to speak in his trial against the Senate.

According to the Californian democrat: “For over 200 years, our republic has held its ground, not only because of the wisdom of our founders and the brilliance of our constitution, but also because of the generations of patriotic Americans who have had the courage to live to defend it . But tragically, the American people have seen President Trump and the Republicans in Congress dismantle the constitution that we cherish. “

Praised for the work that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) did, she noted, “he argued,” President Trump abused the power of his office to put pressure on a foreign power to help cheat in an American election. And when he was caught, the president launched an unprecedented cover-up to prevent Congress from holding him responsible. The President’s actions undermined our national security, compromised the integrity of our elections and violated the constitution. “

“For weeks, majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) And the senate-controlled senate have made an accessory to the president’s misconduct by suppressing additional evidence and rejecting the most basic elements of a fair trial,” she wrote. “By declaring their loyalty to the President over our constitution, the Republicans have made the old fame that the US Senate is the world’s largest consultative body. And they have joined the president in normalizing lawlessness and rejecting the checks and balances of our constitution. “

“Our founders have included safeguards in the constitution to protect against a rogue president. They never thought they would at the same time have a rogue leader in the senate who would be cowardly duty to uphold the constitution, “she added.” Unfortunately, the president remains a constant threat to American democracy because of the betrayal of the Republican Senate on the constitution. He insists that he is above accountability and that he can corrupt the elections again if he wants to. “

According to the leader of the Democratic Party, she is not done with Trump yet.

“The People’s House will continue to defend democracy for the American people. We will maintain and protect the constitution checks and balances, both before the courts and before the public opinion court to preserve our republic “if we can keep it,” to quote Benjamin Franklin, “she wrote before concluding : “And we will always insist on this truth: that in America no one is above the law.”

