Myntra starts rationalization measures after the shutdown of Jabong

Myntra fires 3% of its workforce

Myntra and Jabong merged in 2018

Flipkart also routes Jabong’s users to Myntra

Flipkart has closed its fashion portal Jabong this week to focus on Myntra. As the next step towards rationalizing the business, Myntra has reduced its business and also dismissed employees.

According to a Business Standard report, Myntra is firing 80 employees from its Gurugram office, which is 3% of the total workforce. The layoffs will take place in all areas of business operations, products and technologies as well as marketing.

After the layoff, the Gurugram office will employ around 165 people, which is 5% of Myntra’s total workforce. The company hopes this step will make it more efficient and streamline the business. Myntra has been evaluating and analyzing its employees for a year.

The Myntra spokesman confirmed the report and said, “As a result, the roles of some of our friends and co-workers are compromised. We have had to make a few hard calls, but are confident that we are taking the right steps in the direction of our endeavors. “

The company’s head, Amar Nagaram, also noted that Myntra will provide employees with compensation packages, enhanced health services and access to outplacement services. In addition, those familiar with the matter informed Business Standard that the compensation packages also included three to eight monthly salaries for certain employees.

Jabong Shut Down fits Myntra’s growth?

Myntra was taken over by the e-commerce giant Flipkart in May 2014. In July 2016, Myntra Jabong acquired an estimated $ 70 million. After that, Myntra and Jabong began integrating their key business functions and streamlining multiple processes.

However, Flipkart was acquired by a U.S.-based retail giant in 2018. Myntra and Jabong have fully merged their activities, including technology, marketing, categories, sales, finance and creative teams. This merger had resulted in the loss of 150 employees.

“The acquisition of Jabong further strengthens Flipkart Group’s position as the undisputed leader in fashion and lifestyle in India,” Myntra said in a statement below.

Flipkart planned to shut down Jabong for some time. According to a June 2019 media report, Flipkart decided to cut Jabong’s marketing spend and redirect users to Myntra with more attractive incentives. After shutting down the Jabong services, users from the Jabong app and the Jabong website will be directed to the Myntra shopping window

As a new journalist, Kritti continues to research the real world. She currently works as a journalist at Inc42 and likes the art of multimedia storytelling. Reach her on [email protected]