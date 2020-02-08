MSP investigates after fatal crash on US 131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Troopers from the state of Michigan investigate a 20-year-old female dead after a crash of 2 vehicles.

According to authorities, the crash occurred just after 10.30 a.m. Friday night at U.S. 131 just north of Burton Street. Two vehicles were driving south on the highway, a 2018 Chevrolet sedan was driving at a high speed and fluttering in and out of traffic when it hit a Buick 2017 saloon. The Chevrolet lost control and drove off the right shoulder of the highway and hit a telephone pole.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 20-year-old woman, was ejected from the vehicle and was declared dead on the spot. The passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to Butterworth Hospital by a relative.

The Buick driver, a 25-year-old woman, sustained no injuries.

Police said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP Rockford Post at 616.866.4411.

