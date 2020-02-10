MSNBC anchor destroyed for Nazi smear on leading democrat – rough story

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd was destroyed to compare Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) supporters with Nazi brownshirts – despite Sanders being the first Jewish candidate to have a viable campaign for president and lost relatives in the Holocaust set up.

While complaining that his views were being challenged by supporters of Sanders, Todd quoted without criticism a column by Jonathan Last that appeared in the conservative media outlet The Bulwark.

“No other candidate has anything like this kind of digital brown shirt brigade,” wrote Last. “I mean, except Donald Trump.”

The ‘brown shirts’ were members of the Sturmabteilung (SA), which translates into the ‘Storm Detachment’. They were the paramilitary wing that helped the Nazi party and Adolph Hitler to power.

Here are some of what people said about Todd’s comments:

. @ chucktodd on MSNBC just read a quote from an article that called us Bernie’s online brown shirt brigade and I almost broke my car. I had to stop. This attack is not ok! Bernie Sanders is Jewish and when I compare ourselves to Hitler’s brown shirts I get sick!

– Alexandra Halaby (@iskandrah) 10 February 2020

Chuck Todd called more than 1.5 million contributors to Bernie’s ‘Nazis’ campaign

He called a majority of Iowan Democrats “Nazis”

He called half of Americans aged 18-45 “Nazis”

He called Bernie’s Jewish supporters “Nazis”

Fire him, @NBCNews. No If, and or but. Fire his ass

– Aisha Ahmad (@aishaismad) 10 February 2020

