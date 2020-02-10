Mpumalanga family on trial for alleged conspiracy by the patriarch

A Mpumalanga family is said to appear in court for planning the ruthless murder of Jabulani Isaac Nkosi, a well-known Balfour businessman.

Who Killed Jabulani Isaac Nkosi?

The 58-year-old Nkosi was the owner of a respected funeral home. According to Mpumalanga police spokesman Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, his life ended tragically on Sunday, January 19, 2020, when a number of armed suspects entered his home in Balfour and shot him close up.

At first, the investigators assumed that this could have been a terribly wrong robbery. After all, Nkosi was a successful businessman.

However, Mpumalanga police raised eyebrows when it was found that Nkosi was the victim of a similar attack in his home eight days before his death.

“This particular incident occurred at 11:15 p.m. on January 8, 2020, when two suspects found him in the house and started fighting him, but Nkosi resisted and was shot in the process. At the first shooting event, the businessman was taken to the nearby hospital for medical treatment. Nkosi was released from the hospital on Thursday, January 16, 2020, ”said Brig Hlathi.

The Mpumalanga family accused of murdering patriarchs

The investigation soon turned to Nkosis’ immediate family members who were responsible for looking after him when he was released from the hospital.

The fact that there were no signs of forced entry into the home informed homicide officers that the one who killed the 58-year-old was either known to the residents or had keys to enter the house without triggering the alarm.

The fact that Mpumalanga police and medics were alerted by neighbors rather than family members also suggested that investigators may have suspected that Nkosis’ immediate relatives had something to do with his death.

“The determined police worked tirelessly where they connected all the points and made a breakthrough in their probe that led to the arrest of (seven) suspects,” said Hlathi.

Suspects linked to the murder and attempted murder of Nkosi include:

His wife, 41-year-old Busi Mitta;

His mother-in-law, 64-year-old Maria Naniwe Nkabinde;

47-year-old Muntu Mashinini (relationship currently unknown);

44-year-old Sipho Dube (relationship with time unknown);

29-year-old Thokozani Radebe (relationship currently unknown);

29-year-old Zanele Malindisa (relationship currently unknown); and

A 17 year old girl.

All seven suspects will appear before the Balfour Magistrate Court on Monday to file their bail applications.

Hlathi confirmed that the motive that will be decisive in the case of the state against the suspects is still unknown at this time.