Motorola RAZR only takes 27,000 folds in questionable test

The hinge on the Motorola RAZR may not be as robust as the screen as reports about a test from CNET are to be believed. The company recently published a YouTube video showing that the device was first unpacked. The handset was then picked up by SquareTrade’s FoldBot, hoping to push the gadget to at least 100,000 folds.

The expectation was that the screen would give first, but at about 27,000 folds, the hinge completely stopped folding. According to that count, the hinge would last about a year with 73 folds per day.

For comparison: the Samsung Galaxy Fold lasted around 120,000 folds in a similar test that was conducted in October. Although Motorola has not explicitly given a number of folds that its RAZR should survive, Samsung’s phone remained well below the market limit. The OEM had claimed that it could exceed 200,000 fold during its lifetime.

The test here is not real-world and should probably not be treated as such

It is worth noting that this test cycle is not necessarily the most scientific test that could have been performed. To begin with, 27,000 cycles during the 4-hour test period can be equated with approximately 113 cycles per minute. That is approximately 2 open-close cycles per second.

Although smartphone users are undoubtedly addicted to frequently checking their devices, those numbers exceed the habits of most users. More importantly, the speed of opening and closing a folding smartphone puts a lot of stress on all involved parts. This is mainly because heat accumulates due to such a rapid movement in both the screen and the hinge.

A study conducted in 2018 estimates the number of times a user checks his phone a day up to 160 times. But those numbers apply to what happens in the course of a whole day and not within a few minutes. It is also likely that the 2.7-inch external display on the Motorola RAZR could reduce that number. Or at least that may be the case in terms of how often users go through the movement to fully open the device.

Those two factors probably change things considerably. The average user is much less likely to heat up or display the hinge sufficiently to cause a malfunction similar to that shown in the test.

Motorola RAZR recovered where Samsung’s Fold failed

There is at least one other major discrepancy between the test that was performed last year on Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and that of the Motorola RAZR. Namely, when the Samsung flagship failed, the screen no longer functioned alongside hinge problems. The display on the Motorola RAZR does not seem to have stopped working.

Moreover, the hinge of the Motorola RAZR reportedly started working again, with some persuasion. Samsung’s handset did not, perhaps not surprisingly, because the device was initially launched with serious problems. The preliminary result of the test is demonstrably not conclusive.

Despite the fact that Motorola RAZR has previously passed its folding test, it may be that its hinge and screen endure just as well as that of Samsung.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HVOb9mgAgdU [/ embed]