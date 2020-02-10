Motorola Razr Gold Edition confirmed, but can it overcome fears of durability?

Motorola has confirmed that a gold edition of its state-of-the-art Razr restart will be on its way in the next few months.

The foldable handset is currently available in a noir black color. However, if you are looking for an even more stylish flip phone, you will soon be able to purchase the bling edition.

Previous leaks indicated that this new shade was underway, but now the manufacturer has confirmed that it will be here sometime this spring. The price and actual release date are still pending (via The Verge).

The announcement comes a few days after the positive response to the first start of the phone. After a stress test that turned out to hinge the phone after a little over 27,000 folds, the 2020 Razr is now concerned about durability.

A video test released by CNET last week found the device to be less reliable than the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which performed nearly 120,000 times better in the same industry standard stress test.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=epkKHwk4EMg (/ embed)

Motorola defended itself against the stress test with its own video, and a statement that the device with which the Razr was put through its paces was not designed for this purpose.

The company said in a statement: “SquareTrade’s FoldBot was simply not designed to test our device. Therefore, the hinge is subjected to excessive stress during tests with this device and the phone cannot be opened and closed as intended, which makes the test inaccurate. It is important to remember that Razr has been subjected to extensive cycle tests during product development. The CNET test gives no indication of what consumers will experience in practice when using Razr. We fully trust the longevity of Razr. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvUi_-1wHFA (/ embed)

Can the gold edition of the Razr excite the narrative in the face of some moderate reviews so far?

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a variety of UK publications, including Trusted Reviews. He lives in South Florida, USA.

