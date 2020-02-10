Motorola Razr faced with pocket sand in sustainability test: video

JerryRigEverything’s Motorola Razr durability test is here. The video is of course published on YouTube and actually shares a lot of information about the durability of this device.

This Motorola Razr durability test shares quite a bit of information

Because it is usually the case when it comes to durability tests from JerryRigEverything, this video contains a test with a razor, a lighter, a bending test … and so on. Moreover, the Motorola Razr will also be confronted with pocket sand, which is not often found in the sustainability tests of JerryRigEverything.

Let’s take it from above, we will. The first challenge for the Motorola Razr in this durability test is a razor. Before we go into that, however, you must bear in mind that the display of the phone is made of plastic. That screen also appears when you fold / fold the device to design.

The device does not really have a ‘zero-gap hinge’

Motorola is launching a ‘zero-gap hinge’ for this device, but that does not seem to be the case. It was clear from the source that there is an opening between the two sides when the phone is folded.

Anyway, the internal display of the phone did not perform so well in the razor test, which is not surprising given that this is a plastic display. Scratches were visible with a level 2 pick, while they were extremely pronounced when a level 3 pick came into play.

The outer view is covered with Gorilla Glass, it seems. It started to scratch when confronted with the level 6 pick, which we usually see in modern smartphones.

You can scratch the display of the Motorola Razr with your fingernail, well, you can do that with the internal display. So be careful while using.

The top curve of this phone is made of glass, while the frame of the phone is made of metal. The hinge is made of metal, while the ‘chin’ is covered with plastic. The back plate of the phone is made of plastic. The upper part of the back of the phone is covered with glass (the outer screen, the camera and the dual LED flash).

The device did not work well against pocket sand

And so we come to the pocket sand test. Well, this is an extreme pocket sand test, because the source used really small rocks along with dirt. One of the rocks got stuck under the screen and started damaging the screen.

The phone also started to make really loud noises when folding in / out, which is not good. It’s really not that hard for things to get stuck behind that screen, because it goes up when you fold / unfold the device.

The phone’s display was not damaged at all when confronted with a lighter. The final test performed here is, of course, the bending test, as is the case in every endurance test video from the source.

It actually took quite a bit of force to break this phone from behind. When that finally happened, part of the telephone’s hinge penetrated the screen in two places and in fact damaged it. That was to be expected, but the good news is that it took a lot of force to break, so … that’s something.

