Most attempts, points and team ranking after round 2

Speedster Seabelo Senatla made a great attempt for the Stormers when they won 13-0 against the Bulls on Saturday and headed the Super Rugby table.

Clever handling ensured that the winger was able to perform flawlessly in the 50th minute. This was South Africa’s last major showdown at Cape Town’s Newlands Stadium.

The win brought the Stormers to nine points, one more than the Chiefs of New Zealand and the Brumbies of Australia after two rounds.

The Stormers were successful, although the springbok skippers Siya Kolisi and Bongi Mbonambi, who also won against England in the final, did not compete.

Kolisi has to take up to 12 weeks off and Mbonambi could miss the rest of the season after both were injured last weekend in a triumph over the Wellington Hurricanes.

The Bulls spent long periods of the second half on the Stormers territory, but their predictability and heroic defense by the home team made sure they didn’t score.

“South African derbies will always be physical and there wasn’t much between the teams tonight,” said acting Stormers skipper and prop Steven Kitshoff.

“Seabelo made a nice effort to give us some air, and then we had to defend brilliantly to keep the bulls out.”

Fly-half’s Damian Willemse kicked a penalty to give the Stormers an early lead, which was extended before the break by a pushover attempt by Nutte Scarra Ntubeni and center Jamie Roberts.

Courtnall Skosan scored a match-winning attempt in a 27:20 win over the Reds after a flawed game in Johannesburg.

The former Springbok scored a goal in the 68th minute that avoided two Australians after a 21-phase attack in Ellis Park.

Elton Jantjies, captain of the Lions and half of the flight, turned into a four-point lead for the fifth time in this game.

On Friday, Makazole Mapimpi and Aphelele Fassi got a double when the Sharks faced the Highlanders.

Here’s the stats after the second round of games.

Super Rugby 2020: Most points after round 2

PlayersTeamPointsDomingo MiottiJaguares31Curwin BoschSharks30Bryce HegartyReds 24Aaron CrudenChiefs22David HaviliCrusaders18

Super Rugby 2020: Leading scorers after round 2

PlayersTeamTryMark TeleaBlue3Mark NawaqanitawaseWaratahs3

Super Rugby 2020: conference booth after round 2

South Africa

TeamPWDL +/- PointsStormers2200409Sharks2200308Jaguares2101276Lions2101-234Bulls2002-210

Australia

TeamPWDL +/- PointsBrumbies2200168Sunwolves110094Reds2002-102Rebels2002-220Waratahs2002-380

New Zealand

TeamPWDL +/- PointsChiefs2200188Blues2101125Crusaders210185Hurricanes1101-244Highlanders1001-220

Additional reporting by AFP.