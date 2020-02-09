Mortality from Chinese viruses increases after 800 and catches up with SARS toll – Raw Story

The death toll of the new coronavirus rose past 800 on mainland China on Sunday and caught up with the worldwide fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, even though the World Health Organization said the outbreak stabilized.

With 89 more people dying – most in Hubei, the province in the middle of the outbreak – the toll is now higher than the 774 killed worldwide by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), according to official figures.

The latest data came after the WHO said that the last four days had seen “some stabilization” in Hubei, but warned that the numbers were still “shooting up.”

Nearly 37,200 people in China are now infected with the virus, believed to have arrived late last year in the capital, Wuhan, where residents are struggling to get daily supplies due to drastic transportation restrictions and instructions to stay inside.

The epidemic has prompted the government to lock up entire cities as anger rises over how to deal with the crisis – especially after a whistleblower doctor fell victim to the virus.

With much of the country still not back to work after an extended Lunar New Year holiday, cities such as Shanghai’s financial hub ordered residents to wear masks in public.

AFP / NOEL CELIS Shanghai has ordered all residents to wear masks in public

Michael Ryan, head of the WHO Emerging Program, said the “stable period” of the outbreak could “reflect the impact of control measures.”

While the death toll has risen steadily, new cases have fallen since the one-day peak of Wednesday on nearly 3,900 people across the country.

On Sunday, the number of new cases was just over 2,600.

– Public anger –

Millions of people have been locked up in Hubei in an attempt to stop the virus from spreading.

AFP / Sabrina BLANCHARD New corona virus: quarantine locations around the world

“The local government asked people to stay at home as much as possible, but there are not enough goods in the stores every time we get there, so we often have to go out,” said a woman named Wei, who told AFP her husband was infected.

Wang Bin of the Ministry of Commerce said that challenges included poor logistics, price increases and labor shortages.

“It’s hard for the market to reach normal levels,” he admitted at a press conference Sunday.

In Hubei province there are five days of guaranteed pork and egg stocks and three days of vegetables, he said.

Melissa Santos, a student from the Dominican Republic who lives in Wuhan, said she was planning to buy food for the first time in a weekday.

“I’m a little worried,” she told AFP. “I have read that the virus can be transmitted very quickly within a few seconds.”

China condemned international conviction for hiding cases during the SARS outbreak, while the measures it has taken this time have been praised by the WHO.

AFP / Anthony WALLACE Anger broke out about how the Chinese government dealt with the crisis after the death of a Wuhan doctor who was silenced when he raised the alarm about the outbreak

But anger broke out on social media after the death of a Wuhan physician who silenced the police when he marked the threat of an emerging virus in December.

The doctor, 34, died early Friday, after contracting a patient’s virus.

Chinese academics were among those who were angry about his death, with at least two open letters on social media demanding more liberties.

“Put an end to restrictions on freedom of expression,” demanded a letter.

– “Percolate” –

Beijing responded by sending his anti-grave body to start an investigation, trying to alleviate the anger.

But Ian Lipkin – a professor at Columbia University who worked with China on the SARS outbreak – said earlier intervention could have made a significant difference.

“This virus seeped in without anyone realizing it was there,” he said.

If the quarantine measures were effective, the epidemic should peak within the next fourteen days, Lipkin added, but he warned that there is also a risk of a “bump” in numbers when people return to work.

“If, in fact, the curtailment methods have been adequate or effective at all … I think we will see a dramatic decline in China around the third week of February,” he said.

Lipkin also said warmer weather would help slow down the number of cases.

– Global fears –

Wuhan has converted public buildings into makeshift medical centers and built two new field hospitals.

But Wuhan resident Chen Yiping told AFP that her 61-year-old mother has severe symptoms and is still waiting for a hospital bed because “there are too many people in need of treatment.”

AFP / Philip FONG Hong Kong was hit by a wave of panic purchases with supermarket shelves that were often stripped of basic goods

The first foreign victim in China was confirmed this week when an American diagnosis of the virus died in Wuhan.

The only fatalities outside the mainland are a Chinese man in the Philippines and a 39-year-old man in Hong Kong.

Several countries have banned arrival from China, while major airlines have suspended flights.

Air China announced on Saturday that it would cancel some of its flights to the US, including from Beijing to New York and Washington.

Sixty-four people aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the Japanese coast tested positive, telling all passengers to stay in their cabins to prevent further infection.