More wild weather for swampy NSW

Water-rich parts of NSW undergo their worst floods in years with heavy rainfall and harmful wind predicted to re-lash the state.

Communities along the Hawkesbury and Georges rivers have been instructed to evacuate before the flooded water flows and is expected to reach the highest level in decades.

The major floods flooded Milperra and Liverpool in western Sydney in the early hours of Monday, the NSW State Emergency Service said.

There are concerns that the Georges River in Milperra could reach levels higher than the 1988 flood.

Residents near the Narrabeen Lagoon in northern Sydney have also been urged to leave, with flooding in that area probably worse than the damaging flood of 2016.

The Bureau of Meteorology says that severe weather conditions are predicted on Monday with heavy rainfall, strong winds and harmful waves along the entire coast of the state.

Thunderstorms can cause deadly flashes in Sydney, Illawarra and the Central Tablelands, the agency warned.

Mark Hutchings, executive director of NSW Maritime, says that boaties should be extremely careful on Monday.

“Strong and damaging winds have caused power cuts around the state and pose a threat to moored craft,” said Mr. Hutchings.

“Winds can cause ships to disengage from their berth, rain can fill bilges and debris can entrain moorings, cause damage and become a hazard for safe navigation.”

Utility companies are rushing to restore power in swampy regions, with more than 100,000 customers without electricity at some point on Sunday evenings.

The weather has caused major disruptions in Sydney’s public transport networks, while dried-out dams have swollen to their highest level in years.

