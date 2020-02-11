More than a thousand dead, 42,000 infected

The death toll from a new outbreak of the coronavirus rose to over 1,000 on Tuesday when the World Health Organization warned infected people who had not traveled to China to spark the spark for a “bigger fire”.

The climb came after President Xi Jinping rarely visited a Beijing hospital and wore protective clothing when chatting with doctors and patients.

An advance team for a WHO-led international expert mission arrived in China as the country struggled to stem a virus epidemic that has now infected over 42,000 and has reached approximately 25 countries.

Another 108 deaths were reported on Tuesday – the first three-digit increase since the virus appeared.

Coronavirus – tracking the deadly disease

The first death was reported on January 11. The number of deaths increased tenfold in just one month and reached 1,016, although the mortality rate remains relatively low at 2.4%.

Chinese authorities have locked up millions of people in a number of cities while several governments have banned entry from China, and major airlines have suspended flights to keep the disease off their coasts.

But the case of a Brit who passed the virus on to at least eleven other people without having previously been to China has raised fears of a new phase of infection abroad.

Most of the cases abroad concerned people who had been in Wuhan, the central Chinese quarantine city where the virus had appeared at the end of last year, or people who had become infected with others who were in the epicenter.

The adult British citizen, who was not publicly mentioned, intercepted the virus during a conference in Singapore and then passed it on to several countrymen on vacation in the French Alps before finally being diagnosed in the UK.

Five of the infected were hospitalized in France, five in the UK and another man on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

“The discovery of this small number of cases could be the spark that will turn into a larger fire,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday.

“But at the moment it’s just a spark. Our goal remains containment. We urge all countries to use the time window to prevent a major fire,” said Tedros.

But Michael Ryan, director of the WHO Health Emergency Program, said it was “far too early” to call the Singapore conference a “far-reaching event.”

“It is always worrying when people get together and then separate, and risk management procedures are involved, but you can’t close the world,” said Ryan.

‘Immediate danger’

The British government described the novel coronavirus as a “serious and imminent threat” and said that anyone suffering from the disease can now be quarantined if it is classified as a public health threat as the number of Cases in the UK has doubled to eight.

A cluster of cases has grown on a cruise ship moored off Japan. 135 people diagnosed the virus on board the Diamond Princess.

The ship has been in quarantine since arriving off the Japanese coast early last week after the virus was discovered in a former passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong last month.

The WHO advance team, which arrived in China on Monday, is led by Bruce Aylward, who oversaw the organization’s response to the Ebola epidemic in West Africa [2014-2016].

Ryan said the team that will lay the foundation for a larger international mission will try to better understand “issues related to the source and source of the virus, issues related to the severity of the disease.”

Officials punished

Meanwhile, the Chinese authorities released two high-ranking officials from Hubei, the central province, which has held around 56 million people since the end of last month, including in the capital, Wuhan.

The province fired the head of the Communist Party and the director of the provincial health commission.

Local authorities in Wuhan and Hubei were heavily criticized for hiding the scale of the outbreak in early January. Most of the deaths and cases are in Hubei.

The death of a whistleblowing doctor from Wuhan has led to demands for political reform in China.

Xi, who has described the fight against the virus as a “people’s war”, has largely stayed away from the public across the country since the outbreak of Hubei.

But he showed up on Monday when he was masked and his fever was measured in a hospital in Beijing.

He called the situation in Hubei “still very serious” and called for “more decisive measures” to curb the spread of the virus.

By Agence France-Presse