More Australians leave virus hub

More Australians from the coronavirus epicenter of Wuhan in China are ready to quarantine in an old mining camp north of Darwin.

A flight aimed at evacuating Australian citizens and permanent residents from Wuhan was ‘on course’ to leave at night, after a delay.

The Qantas plane was originally scheduled to leave Wuhan on Friday evening, but was not allowed to land from China and spent Saturday in Hong Kong

“We continue to work constructively with the Chinese authorities, and everything is on schedule for the flight later tonight,” Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement Saturday night.

The ABC reported that the flight is scheduled to leave Wuhan AEDT on Sunday at 3:15 PM as soon as it receives approval.

When the Australians are extracted, they are sent to the Manigurr-ma village in Howard Springs, an old mining camp about 30 km from Darwin.

Christmas Island was unable to house a few hundred evacuees.

So far, two groups of Australian citizens or permanent residents have been evacuated to Christmas Island, with 241 departures on a Qantas flight and 35 departures on a later Air New Zealand flight.

They all stand for a two-week quarantine process.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly revealed on Saturday that one of the evacuated – a young Australian girl – had been tested for the virus after developing a disease.

But her illness is not serious and can be “anything,” he said.

“That person is healthy, it is certainly not a serious disease at this stage,” he told reporters.

Authorities have just become aware of a third cruise ship, somewhere between Japan and Guam, affected by coronavirus.

Professor Kelly said it was not yet known whether there were Australians on board.

Another ship in Yokohama in Japan with 3,700 people on board has 219 Australians who are healthy and another 7 who sit with 64 passengers for positive testing.

Another cruise ship in Hong Kong with corona virus on board has 16 Australians, none of whom are sick.

Australia has so far had 15 confirmed coronavirus cases: five in Queensland, four each in NSW and Victoria and two in South Australia.

