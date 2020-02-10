Morales of Bolivia gets two days to save the Senate’s bid for candidates – Raw Story

Former exiled president Evo Morales has been given until Wednesday to prove that he has a permanent residence permit in Bolivia or is at risk of being thrown off the Senate list of candidates for the May general election, the country’s Supreme Supreme Court said on Monday.

The TSE said that both Morales’ candidacy and that of his party’s presidential candidate for the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party, Luis Arce, lack the necessary documentation.

The TSE website says that both have until Wednesday to submit it.

Morales currently lives in exile in Argentina after fleeing Bolivia in November following his resignation as president after three weeks of protests in his controversial re-election.

On Monday he took a flight to Cuba for medical treatment.

The left leader initially fled to Mexico after his resignation under pressure from the army, which came after a check of the Organization of American States won by Morales in the poll of October 20, clear evidence of vote building.

In December he moved from Mexico to Argentina, via another brief stop in Cuba.

Last week opponents of Morales said they would appeal against his registration as a senate candidate on the grounds that he “does not live in the country,” said conservative senator Oscar Ortiz.

He said that the constitution requires the candidates of the legislature to live for at least two years in the region they face.

Even before his exile, Morales lived in La Paz, the government seat, but his party registered him as a candidate in the central Cochabamba department where MAS enjoys enormous support.

Presidential candidates have to prove a permanent residence permit in Bolivia for five years, but Arce also fled to exile in Mexico in December, although he returned in January after being announced as the best MAS candidate.

For political scientist Carlos Cordero, “Morales’s hope of standing in front of the Senate is practically frustrated.”

One of the eight presidential candidates has been disqualified.

The TSE said that Ismael Shabib of the Nationalist Democratic Action Party of former dictator Hugo Banzer did not meet 11 of the 12 candidate requirements.

The President, 36 senators and 120 delegates are elected in the May 3 general elections.

© 2020 AFP

