Momina Mustehsan’s blonde hair angered the fans

Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan received a backlash for her blonde hair when she appeared for the star-studded red carpet at the Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) 2020 in Dubai.

While Momina anticipated the appreciation, she encountered backlashes on Twitter for her new look. It’s not that she first revealed her hair blonde look, she used to appear at the HUM Style Award, which she used to put on a red dress.

No #MominaMustehsan, you do not look good with your exaggerated breast, your lip job, your nose job and your blonde hair. https://t.co/pBQtNISsyN

– ❄️ High Priestess ❄️ (@Raaheeba) February 9, 2020

“Who taught you to hate the color of your skin? Who taught you to hate the texture of your hair? Who taught you to hate the shape of your nose and the shape of your lips? Who taught you to hate yourself from head to toe? “~ Malcolm X https://t.co/ILJtS40k9X

– Aima Khosa (@aimaMK) February 9, 2020

@MominaMustehsan prefer WTF

Chnage your stylist please, I respect your freedom of choice, but it’s my honest mashwara. You don’t look good. Pic.twitter.com/r5TNxvs9cU

– raheel malik (@ raheelm05) February 9, 2020

This time, however, Momina Mustehsan combined her blonde hair with a matching off-shoulder yellow dress for PISA. Monstrosity that triggered a massive backlash from netizens on Twitter.

Mustehsan was brutally ridiculed on social media when Twitter users compared it to foods like haldi, corn, mustard, and egg yolk.

Is it a trademark of Chalta Phirta * Haldiram *?

– Kiran (@KiranW_) February 8, 2020

In the midst of the blatant backlash, she also received encouraging support from some social media users. Some struck Momian Mustehsan’s outrageous bullying, while others defended her, saying that Momina Mustehsan has the right to wear what she likes, and no one should belittle her for her decisions. Others indicated that Momina Mustehsan wore the dress that Mahira Khan used to wear.

@MominaMustehsan Hamari celebrity grove. Unka is tarah se mazaq urana kisi muhazzib society ki nishani nahi hai. The main one is the comparison ki muzammat karta hoon. pic.twitter.com/AT5nv2fl9p

– Pakistani Munda (@FBZafar), February 10, 2020

However, Momina Mustehsan didn’t respond to the backlash as she normally does.

The singer Momina Mustehsan had previously been recognized for her dance performance at the Lux Style Awards. The Lux Style Awards opened with the appearance of the singer, in which Mushtehsan performed together with Lyari Rapper.

Her video from the show went viral on social media and people couldn’t resist getting involved. Netizens also beat up the organizers of the Lux Style Awards because they gave her the stage on which she couldn’t dance.

Only on #Twitter can people defend the rights of others to wear everything they want and at the same time make fun of #MominaMustehsan for their choice

– FAM: Faisal Ameer Malik (@ faisalmalix1), February 10, 2020

Again she was focused on her dressing for her dance performance at Lux Style Aware as one user wrote: “Momina Mustehsan should fire the stylist who styled her for # LSA2019.

The Coke Studio sensation has faced social media several times.