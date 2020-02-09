Mojang shows off the new model for zombie pigs in Minecraft

Mojang, the developers of Minecraft, went to Twitter to announce what might be the most important news you will read today. The zombie pigs get a makeover, complete with a new name! The update is relatively small, but brings the iconic crowd into the present with an updated design that fits better with other Minecraft mobs, and prepares it for the upcoming update to the Nether.

What makes a crowd really frightening? Why, weak ears of course! Get ready to shiver and shake when the updated Zombified Piglin model comes knocking on your door! pic.twitter.com/LU1STWmAyl

– Minecraft (@Minecraft) 9 February 2020

When the Nether update is released later this year, the zombie pig will no longer exist. Instead, it is renamed to the zombified piglin, to bring it into line with the new crowd, the piglins, that will be added. More importantly, the “new” crowd gets floppy ears to complete its appearance, making it my new favorite enemy crowd. In addition to the new name and appearance, the zombified piglin must behave exactly the same as the old zombie pigmen.

Is the zombified piglin worth any excitement, or do you feel “meh” about it? Let us know in the comments below!

