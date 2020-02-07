MkLeo creates its Byleth match-up table for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Doesn’t seem to feel like they have too many bad opponents

Byleth has been available in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as the latest addition to the Fire Emblem series for about a week and a half, and the pros are still working on the competitor’s competitiveness.

Perhaps at the top of this list is FOX | MkLeo, who is generally considered the best smash player in the world at the moment and was also very interested in the character. Based on its first 10 online days and tournaments with Byleth, the current Joker-Main recently put together a match-up table for the Three Houses protagonist in its latest stream.

Not surprisingly, Leo ranks poor Donkey Kong as Byleth’s best match, as he may have the simplest combination of death combinations in Ultimate that only works against the big guy. Ridley is there for similar reasons because he wants a punching bag.

At the other end of the spectrum, however, the EVO champion believes that Byleth will only really lose to other fighters if they can overtake them like Simon Belmont and Palutena, or if they are fast enough to accept all their medium-range options and repealed. see Sonic, Pikachu, Fox etc.

Most of the rest of the cast is somewhere in the middle, even if you play against many of the top tiers with Peach, Joker, Lucina, Wario and Pokemon Trainer, which is a pretty positive sign from Leo’s point of view.

Overall, MkLeo believes that director Masahiro Sakurai did a good job by aligning Byleth overall with very different strengths and weaknesses in character.

The full breakdown video is not yet available on YouTube, but you can see MkLeo’s full breakdown in the Twitch archive. Leo recently also compiled his update ranking for version 7.0.0, in which Byleth also found a cozy place in the ranks.

