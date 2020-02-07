Mkhwebane says she has filed a court order to ensure a “fair trial”

Prosecutor Busisiwe Mkhwebane submitted an urgent request to the Western Cape Supreme Court on Tuesday, February 4, “to challenge the legality and constitutionality of the rules upon which the National Assembly should base”.

Earlier reports indicate that Mkhwebane submitted the ban to avoid their removal. However, she emphasized that “as long as the rules are lawful, she has no problem with the investigation”.

Speaking to the spokeswoman for the public protector, Oupa Segalwe, it was stated that Mkhwebane is only asking to temporarily halt the process in Parliament until concerns about the rules are resolved.

“She (Mkhwebane) just wants a fair trial that doesn’t unduly affect her,” said Segalwe.

He went on to confirm that the case was against the National Assembly spokesman. “Several parties, including political parties represented in parliament and other Chapter 9 institutions, are listed as parties in the papers if they are interested parties, but no order is sought against them.”

Mkhwebane contradicts himself

Mkhwebane has stated that her ban was not to prevent her from being removed. However, as can be seen from the court records sent to TheSouthAfrican.com, it cannot help but suggest that its possible removal is outrageous.

Quoted directly from her affadavit, Mkhwebane said: “It is the very first time in our young democracy that a serious attempt is being made to remove and dethrone the head of a watchdog institution by impeachment.”

The public protector also said that it was the responsibility of politicians to “make it very difficult to control and remove on a whim those who are entrusted with the role of the guard dog”.

What are the concerns of the public protector?

Mkhwebane asked the court to identify those who had conflicted and their conflicting members and to prevent them from participating in the process of their impeachment.

The “watchdog” also asks the court for an order to force National Assembly spokeswoman Thandi Modise to give her reasons for her decision to approve Natasha Mazzone’s acting DA chief whip to remove her from office.

“I only request that the process of my removal and / or possible suspension be postponed until the main application is completed.”

Mkhwebane then took action against the Democratic Alliance (DA) and said that everyone but them had been chosen as the public protector. Since then, she has claimed that she has made several unfounded charges against her.

She claimed that her first malicious attempt accused her of being a “spy” – and when that didn’t work, the blue party reportedly called her incompetent and “unable to keep her position in office”.

The prosecutor’s allegation of incompetence is “demonstrably wrong, unfounded and malicious”.

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

She later cited statistics, including the fact that her office has completed 40,240 of 55,429 complaints filed since her appointment. In addition, only three of 135 investigation reports were successfully reviewed (four were successfully defended).

“If I were judged by these statistics, my performance would clearly be above average and excellent. This is linked to the fact that I have received clean audits from the Auditor General for several years. “

Affidavit by Busisiwe Mkhwebane

“The focus of this matter is how the National Assembly and the spokesman should perform their constitutional responsibilities and duties and whether they have done so properly in a particular case. This also applies to the core values ​​of democracy, fairness, Ubuntu and the rule of law, but above all to accountability, ”she added.