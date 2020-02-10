Mkhwebane celebrated its 50th birthday with State Capture Cronies

Busisiwe Mkhwebane, a foot away from the public protector’s office, was searched for some of the guests she had invited for her 50th birthday.

Mkhwebane turned 50 on February 2, 2020, which happened to be a palindrome day. Their golden anniversary celebrations were scheduled for Saturday, February 8th, and while this isn’t our business, some of the guests who came to their party raised a few eyebrows.

Mkhwebane criticized the fact that she celebrated with the numbers she was studying

DA boss Whip Natasha Mazzone said in a statement that “although this isn’t per se of general interest, some of the guests who attended the party are sure to be.”

“Her biggest fan, Dali Mpofu, was there, along with the dubious Bongani Bongo. Bongo spent much of his tenure in Parliament, trying to outdo his ANC counterparts on the Justice Portfolio Committee to find out who could treat the previous PP with the most rude contempt. He then fought hard for the position of Praise Singer as Chief of the current PP, especially during his hurricane season as Minister of State Security, in which he was rumored to have spent more time in her office than in his own, ”Mazzone accused.

The former Minister of Natural Resources of the Estina Dairy Farm, Mosebenzi Zwane, was also present and is currently under investigation by the Office of the Public Protector.

“In August last year, the PP announced that its office had launched a new investigation against Estina, which will hold politicians accountable. This investigation, the results of which have not yet been communicated, must inevitably include Zwane’s machinations.

“Still, he’s reportedly shamelessly bustling around at the birthday party of the person who examines him,” Mazzone added.

Public Protector shrugs with indignation

Mkhwebane was asked about the sloppy guests she invited to their 50th birthday celebrations. She denied that there was a conflict of interest in the presence of Zwane, Bongo, ex-NPA chief Nomgcobo Jiba, at their golden anniversary celebrations.

Mkhwebane added that President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza were also invited, but unfortunately did not honor the invitation with an appearance.

Let me take this opportunity to thank the family, friends, legal fraternity, pastors, traditional leaders and colleagues who have celebrated my golden anniversary with me. The President and the Vice President were also invited and were unable to attend. There is no conflict of interest. pic.twitter.com/8XktsDdaGt

– Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane (@AdvBMkhwebane) February 10, 2020

“I will continue my work without fear or prejudice, regardless of who attended the celebration,” she tweeted.

Mazzone criticized Mkhwebane’s numbness about the implications of an institution working in Chapter 9 with the same people who were involved in her office’s investigation.

“Apart from its astonishing inappropriateness, despite conflicting views, this PP insists that it has read the constitution, understands its mandate, and is able to hold a position,” said the DA chief.