Missions, launches, celestial events and more

Sync your calendar with the solar system and beyond. Never miss a solar eclipse, rocket launch, space news or a remarkable astronomical event in 2020.

We will update this index throughout the year using information from NASA, Space.com, SeaSky, TimeAndDate, Bashewa and others.

This data is subject to change. To avoid disappointment, do not make travel plans on the dates below.

Updated February 7, 2020.

Upcoming space events

Scroll down to see a list of completed events and additional information.

February

February 9: The European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA are launching the Solar Orbiter to examine the sun’s poles. The Parker polar probe cannot see everything.

February 9: The February full moon, also known as a full snow moon, takes place at 9:33 a.m.

February 9: Alpha Centaurid Meteor Shower Peaks.

February 17: Juno is flying over Jupiter again, six more flybys are scheduled to take place in 2020. I look forward to it thanks to my years of obsession with Jupiter.

March

1st March: SpaceX will launch the Falcon 9 rocket for a cargo supply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) with the Dragon CRS-20.

March 9, 9: Super Worm Moon: The full moon in March, also known as Worm Moon, coincides with a supermoon this year.

the 14th of March: Eta Virginid Meteor Shower Summit.

19th March: This day marks the first day of autumn in the southern hemisphere and the first day of spring in the northern hemisphere.

April

April 5: Kappa Serpentid Meteor Shower Summit.

7th of April: Super Pink Moon: The full moon in April, also known as the Pink Moon, coincides with a supermoon.

April 13: The BepiColombo orbiter from a joint mission by ESA and the Japanese space agency JAXA will pass through Earth. BepiColombo was launched in October 2018.

April 21-22: The lyrid meteor shower rises.

April 22 Happy Earth Day!

April 23: pi-Puppid Meteor Shower Summit.

April 28: The “evening star” Venus will reach its highest brightness of the year on April 28th.

Also in April: The crew of Expedition 63 starts for the International Space Station.

can

5th of May: eta Aquariid meteor shower summit.

7 can: Super Flower Moon: The full moon in May, also known as Flower Moon, occurs at 12:45 SAST. It coincides with a supermoon.

May 9: Eta Lyrid Meteor Shower Summit.

June

June 5: A penumbra eclipse – visible from Africa, Asia, Australia and parts of Europe – will take place at 7:45 p.m. SAST. The solar eclipse lasts approximately three hours and 18 minutes.

June 5: The full moon in June, also known as the strawberry moon, takes place at 9:12 p.m.

20th June: It’s solstice! This day marks the first winter day in the southern hemisphere and the first summer day in the northern hemisphere.

June 21st: Ring of Fire: An annular solar eclipse will be visible from parts of Africa and Asia.

June 27: Bootid meteor shower summit

June 30th: Happy asteroid day!

July

July 4th: The earth is farthest from the sun on this day.

July 4th to 5th: A penumbra eclipse will be visible in parts of Africa and Antarctica on July 4th at 5:07 AM SAST. The eclipse lasts about two hours and 45 minutes.

5th July: The July full moon, also known as Buck Moon, occurs at 6:44 SAST.

8th of July: The “Morgenstern” Venus is in its greatest splendor for the year.

17th July: NASA’s Mars 2020 Rover launches on the Red Planet! Departure is scheduled from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

30th July: Delta Aquariid Meteor Shower Summit.

30th July: Alpha Capricornid Meteor Shower Peaks

Also in July: The United Arab Emirates launched a Mars orbit. Date still unknown.

August

3rd August: On this day, the August full moon occurs, which is also known as the fault moon.

5th of August: SpaceX will use the Falcon 9 rocket to send a dragon cargo replenishment mission to the International Space Station.

August 11th to 12th: The Perseid meteor shower rises up.

18th of August: A black moon appears on that day. The third new moon in a season with four new moons is called the “black moon”. However, the other definition for a black moon is the second new moon in a single calendar month.

August 31: Alpha Aurigid Meteor Shower Summit.

Also happened in August: LightSail2 deorbit. Date still unknown; This is just a pre-mission estimate.

September

September 1: The 2011 ES4 asteroid will fly past Earth at a distance of 75,000 kilometers.

September 2: The September full moon, also known as the harvest moon, occurs at 7:22 SAST.

September 22: Happy equinox! It is the first day of spring in the southern hemisphere and the first day of autumn for people in the north.

October

October 1: The full moon in October, known as the hunting moon, takes place at 11:05 p.m.

October 2nd: Capricorn meteor shower peaks.

October 4th to 10th: Happy space week!

October 7th to 8th: The Draconid meteor shower rises.

October, 16th: The BepiColombo orbiter passes Venus.

October 21-22: The Orionid Meteor Shower Peaks.

October 31: October has two full moons! Prepare for a blue moon on Halloween. The moon reaches its full phase at 16:49 SAST.

November

November 11th to 12th: The northern and southern Taurid meteorite peaks.

November 16 to 17: The Leonid Meteor Shower Summit.

21st November: The Alpha Monocerotide Meteor Shower Tips.

November 29th to 30th: A penumbra eclipse lasts about 4 hours and 20 minutes. Unfortunately it will not be visible from Africa. America, Australia and Asia are in the front seats during this eclipse.

30th of November: The November full moon, also known as the beaver moon, takes place at 11:30 a.m.

December

December 13th to 14th: The Geminid Meteor Rain.

December 14: The only total solar eclipse of 2020 will cross the southern tip of South America. Sorry, dear sky watcher, it will not be visible from Africa.

21st December: Today is the first summer day in the southern hemisphere and the first winter day in the northern hemisphere.

December 21 to 22: The Ursid Meteor Shower Summit.

25 December: The Comae Berenicid meteor shower peaks.

December 29: The full moon of December, also known as the Cold Moon, occurs at 5:28 SAST.

Completed events:

January

Other notable events: