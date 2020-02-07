Mining companies in the West Rand community should work with the government to do more to improve the lives of people near their mines and reduce pollution.

This emerges from the view of the Portfolio Committee for Settlements, Water and Sanitation, which added that these companies are responsible for the development of the infrastructure areas.

“The Settlement, Water, and Sanitation Portfolio Committee is concerned that mining companies in West Rand municipality are not investing enough in the socio-economic development of the communities in which they operate,” said a statement.

Mining companies must work with the government

They said the government was unable to bring about change without the help of major mining companies and a “public-private partnership” was needed.

“Mining companies have a legislative and moral obligation to develop areas of activity and to help the government improve people’s lives,” said Machwene Semenya, chair of the committee.

One might wonder where this enthusiasm for partnership with the private sector disappears in so many other cases.

The conditions for mining cities

The towns surrounding the mines in question are affected by the ongoing pollution of the Vaal, which the Portfolio Committee believes is an issue that mining companies must address with local communities.

“If we have a well-functioning wastewater treatment system, we are halfway to dealing with polluted rivers in the country. No effort is spared to ensure that we tackle the problem at source, ”said Semenya, adding that the Merafong community agreed that it was“ part of the problem ”.

A delegation of miners traveled to Cape Town last week to disrupt the South African coal conference along with the Extinction Rebellion protest group.

Members of the protest lamented the impact of mining on their community, suggesting that industry is incurably polluting water supplies.

“We have accepted that coal is part of our economy for far too long, but climate change has already cost South Africa 10% of our GDP,” he said. Fossil Free SA spokesman David Le Page.

Together with the Merafong community, the committee will also visit Hammanskraal in Tshwane to assess the impact of the city and Ministry of Water and Waste Water measures to improve water quality in the area.