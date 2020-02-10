Minecraft guide: How to prepare your old worlds for the ‘Nether update’

Thousands of games have been released during decades of hard work, but few games are as infamous for their frequent updates as Minecraft. Speaking of Microsoft’s creative sandbox, Minecraft is preparing its latest major update: the Nether update. The Nether Update promises some huge changes in the fiery dimension of Minecraft, known as the Nether, which has not seen much action since its debut nearly 10 years ago. Because of these changes, many players are understandably concerned about the worlds in which they have invested countless hours. Will these older worlds be left behind when the Nether gets a shiny new update? Of course not! Here you can read how you can prepare your older worlds for the upcoming ‘Nether update’.

How do you prepare your old worlds in Minecraft?

Preparing your old worlds for the Nether Update is not nearly as complicated as in the past, and it’s not really a hassle. With older versions of Minecraft, every major update of the game could have led to starting new worlds or even resetting the Nether and End dimensions, leading to players losing everything they did in those areas. With the Bedrock and Java editions of Minecraft today, this is no longer necessary, because maps are essentially endless.

This means that Minecraft can easily add new content and functions when it generates new pieces of land in the game. Minecraft generates areas in pieces called chunks, which are 16 blocks by 16 blocks. When a player comes close to the current border of the world, Minecraft generates new chunks outside that border before the player even realizes that something is happening. When the Nether update arrives, it is simply enough to explore new parts of the Nether to generate chunks, including completely new content and functions.

All you have to do to prepare your old worlds for Minecraft is:

Make sure your world is set to Infinity. Follow the steps in this manual to find out how you can do this. With this option you can change all your old worlds to the newer type Infinite, so that you can take advantage of new functions and biomes. Please note that this is a one-way change, so it cannot be reversed.

Avoid exploring the Nether. Until the Nether update is released later this year, it is probably best to avoid investigating the Nether. The more Nether you discover, the harder it will be to find all new biomes and areas in the Nether Update.

If you play on an older version of Minecraft, such as on the Xbox 360 or Playstation 3, there should be an option in the settings of the world to reset the Nether. This option already existed before Infinite Worlds was the norm, so players could start with a clean slate without losing their progress in the Overworld. Keep in mind that if you do this, you will lose everything you have done in the Nether, including building and exploring. If you have stowed boxes or resources, it is best to take them before you do this.

Prevention is better than cure

As long as you follow this guide, you will be ready when Mojang releases the Nether Update later this year. Until then you can transfer everything with all the fun things you can already do in Minecraft, such as playing with bees! I know I’m anxiously waiting for an excuse to revisit Minecraft’s version of hell, because there’s nothing better than being constantly terrified.