Minecraft guide: How to obtain the ender dragon egg

You may be under heavy pressure to convince people that you have successfully defeated the ender dragon unless you have a trophy to show off. The minds behind Minecraft thought about this and made it possible for the smartest dragon killers to obtain the incredibly rare ender dragon egg. Obtaining the most valuable decorative piece in Minecraft is of course not easy and there is a specific way to approach this. We are here to tell you what you need to know.

How do you get the ender dragon egg in Minecraft?

The ender dragon egg is a large black egg with purple spots that has some special features. Besides being a unique object without practical use in Minecraft, it is also notoriously difficult to obtain. If someone didn’t know better, they would assume it was impossible after multiple attempts. That is because the other dragon egg tends to teleport to any nearby location when something tries to damage or mine it in any way. Every time you try to pick up the dragon egg, it will disappear and appear somewhere else. This can be very frustrating if you are determined to add it to your collection. However, there are ways to beat this.

Before we begin the essence of adding the ender dragon egg to your collection, there are two small little things that you must do first. Both require extensive preparation and know-how, so you may want to read this before continuing. As expected, the ender dragon egg only exists in the end, which can be compared to the shady underworld of Minecraft. It is dark, filled with creatures that only want to kill you, and is not very easy to reach. So why bother? Because it has a wealth of treasures waiting to be found.

To prepare to get the ender dragon egg in Minecraft, you must:

Go to the end. That is easier said than done. We have the full guide to help you and make the journey as effortless as possible.

Kill the ender dragon. The ender dragon egg is one of your prizes for beating the ender dragon. We also have a full guide to help you prepare well for the fight.

Once you’ve prepared, there are two ways to get the ender dragon egg into Minecraft:

pistons

The ender dragon egg does not respond well to attempts to break or mine it, but it can be broken by forcing it to move. The best way to do that? Pistons. Using a standard piston with a lever or knob is a quick and easy method to get a dragon egg without having to chase it halfway the end. It takes a bit of work to ensure that the dragon egg is not accidentally made unreachable.

To do this, you need:

Some building blocks. Everything is possible, but the final stone is the easiest to find here.

Everything is possible, but the final stone is the easiest to find here. A piston. You can build a piston with three wooden blocks, four pieces of cobblestone, an iron bar and a piece of red stone.

You can build a piston with three wooden blocks, four pieces of cobblestone, an iron bar and a piece of red stone. A lever. You can build a lever with one stick and one piece of boulders.

Follow these steps to get the ender dragon egg in Minecraft with pistons:

Find the ender dragon egg by searching for the fountain-like structure in the center of the main island of End. This is the exit portal and it must be filled with a dark, starry substance. Source: Windows Central Use your building blocks to build up to the ender dragon egg. Make sure you do not fall into the exit portal, otherwise you will be thrown from the end. Source: Windows Central Use your building blocks to build a ring around a dragon egg. Place more blocks in front of your original platform. Source: Windows Central Place your piston face to the ender dragon egg. Make sure the piston pushes the ender dragon egg onto your platform. Place your lever directly next to the piston. It must be within 1 block of the piston to send a signal. Source: Windows Central Activate the piston push the ender dragon egg onto your platform. Once the dragon egg is pushed, it will break and fall. Go and pick up the ender dragon egg. Once it is in your inventory, you can treat it like any other item. You can also put it down like any other block. But be careful, as soon as you put it down, you must repeat this to move it again.

Flashlights

If you do not want to risk pushing the ender dragon egg into the exit portal and losing it forever, you can also use this method. The ender dragon egg is influenced by gravity, meaning that it falls if there is nothing to support it, similar to sand or gravel. With this characteristic we can force the dragon egg to break by dropping it on something that it cannot sit on: torches.

To do this, you need:

A pickaxe. Everything is good. You just need something to break the end stone.

Everything is good. You just need something to break the end stone. Torches. Only one torch is sufficient, but this is the core ingredient of this plan.

Follow these steps to get the ender dragon egg in Minecraft with torches:

Find the ender dragon egg by searching for the fountain-like structure in the center of the main island of End. This is the exit portal and it must be filled with a dark, starry substance. Using tools or even your bare hands, beat the ender dragon egg until it breaks. It disappears and leaves a vague purple trail. Source: Windows Central Follow the purple path until you find the new house of the ender dragon egg. It must be relatively close to the exit portal. Source: Windows Central Careful mine a hole 3 blocks deep on the right to the ender dragon egg. Be careful not to extract or touch the dragon egg. Source: Windows Central Without mining, the end block of stone on which the egg is placed, mine the 2 end stone blocks below that point. Take a torch and place it on the ground directly under the ender dragon egg. Source: Windows Central When the torch is in place, my the block the ender dragon egg is on it. It must fall on the torch and break. When it breaks, it will drop itself. Go and pick up the ender dragon egg. Once it is in your inventory, you can treat it like any other item. You can also put it down like any other block. But be careful, as soon as you put it down, you must repeat it to move it again.

A balanced breakfast

If you put the ender dragon egg above the mantle in your carefully built mansion, you will certainly get some Minecraft fame when you reach it in Survival. Mojang didn’t make it easy to figure out how to do it, but I think this means that you can call this one of the many … Easter eggs from Minecraft. No matter how you feel (and that bad joke), the ender dragon egg is a good way to commemorate your victory over the last boss of the game.

Did you get the ender dragon egg? How did you do it? Sound out in the comments below!