Millions have streamed the Super Bowl illegally on YouTube, Facebook and other mainstream sites

Thousands of pirate streams from last weekend’s Super Bowl could be viewed on mainstream websites like YouTube and Facebook. And between them, they have collected more than 12 million views.

It’s an astonishingly high number that doesn’t even take into account dedicated pirate platforms and their potentially higher audience numbers.

Piracy tracking company VFT Solutions has discovered a total of 2,650 pirate Super Bowl streams via YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Periscope and the Russian social network VK. According to TorrentFreak, they received a total of more than 12 million hits.

Perhaps surprisingly, the majority of these illegal streams were available on Facebook (70.6%). YouTube (20.8%) followed, followed by Periscope (4.8%), Twitch (3.2%) and VK (0.6%).

The dodgy streams on YouTube, however, attracted significantly more views – a share of 62.9% of these 12 million views (that’s approximately 7.6 million). Facebook (22.7%) followed, followed by Periscope (13.1%). The remaining 1.3% of views were split between illegal streams on Twitch and VK.

VFT Solutions adds that approximately 80% of the illegal streams were watched live and the remaining 20% ​​after the game was watched on-demand.

However, since VFT Solutions stopped monitoring the situation three hours after the game ended, the actual split may not be as distorted.

Perhaps the only benefit for anti-piracy organizations was that the duration of more than 60% of these calls was less than 15 minutes. As anyone who has ever seen an illegal stream can testify, it is often of poor quality and / or unreliable. It is likely that many of them were turned off during the game and are causing viewers to look elsewhere for another stream.

“If you shut down the streams, what happens to the millions of viewers?” Wayne Lonstein, CEO of VFT Solutions, told TorrentFreak. “You have to look for other streams. In combination with shutdowns, there must be education, communication and redirection to alternative sources. “

