Mike Krzyzewski responds to Duke Beating North Carolina

Mike Krzyzewski responded to Duke who was epic on Saturday night in North Carolina.

This weekend the Blue Devils and Tar Heels were all about an eternal confrontation. Although most expected the pair’s game to be a dude, given how poor North Carolina played in 2020, the exact opposite happened.

For about 85 percent of the outing, the Tar Heels definitely brought it to the Krzyzewski team. Unfortunately, North Carolina fell apart at the end of the game.

Despite a 13 point lead with four minutes to go, the Roy Williams team somehow ruined it and fell over 98-96 on Duke in overtime.

After the fact, Krzyzewski called the outing “an incredible one” and couldn’t stop raving about the performances that both programs brought to the table.

“Absolutely incredible game,” he said.

“Having an incredible game means that you have great performance from both teams and Carolina was excellent. I thought they would get us out of the gym; their crowd was amazing.

“I don’t know what happened to them all year round, but they were Carolina tonight. They were fantastic,” he continued.

“Proud of my boys. Great win for us and I know it’s hard for them. I thought they played great, not good, they played great and Cole is just as good as everyone said he is. He was a big player tonight. “

With the win, the Blue Devils moved to 20-3 in the year, while the Tar Heels dropped to 10-13.

