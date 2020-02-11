Mike Krzyzewski goes nuts after Duke Beats Florida State

Mike Krzyzewski went crazy after Duke defeated the state of Florida on Monday evening.

And “going crazy” is a relative term. For the generally stoic Krzyzewski, who literally just shouted at some of his own fans because he showed too much enthusiasm, he is definitely eligible.

After a 70-65 win over the state of Florida on Monday, Krzyzewski celebrated the sixth win of his team by pumping up the student section.

It was very different from when he yelled at Cameron Crazies during last week’s confrontation between the Blue Devils and Pitt. At the time, Krzyzewski felt that the Duke fans did not respect former assistant and current Pitt coach Jeff Capel.

This time, Krzyzewski was much nicer.

Monday’s big show brought Duke to 21-3 of the year. The ACC record of the Blue Devils is 11-2, and they are now comfortably in second place in the conference.

Trey Jones and Jordan Goldwire eventually led Duke to victory against the state of Florida, with 13 points. More importantly, the winning side shot Florida State at less than 38 percent and less than 17 percent behind the arc.

In an attempt to make the student section enthusiastic, Krzyzewski walked over and swung his arms up and down several times to get the crowd in.

After the outing, Krzyzewski was asked why he did what he did.

“I think our fans should know that hell happened. Our team has just defeated a top 10 team. We don’t just go to the supermarket and buy these things. They weren’t bad, they just have to be hungry. They need to appreciate this team more. ”- K again on the fans

– Ben Swain (@TheBenSwain) 11 February 2020

“I think our fans should know that hell happened,” he said.

“Our team has just defeated a top 10 team. We don’t just go to the supermarket and buy these things. They weren’t bad, they just have to be hungry. They need to appreciate this team more. “

So to summarize: Duke fans, after being admonished because they were too hardcore for supporters of the program, did not support them enough on Monday evening.

“We are spoiled to see Bagley and those guys play,” Krzyzewski continued.

“That’s not who we have. This is an old-fashioned team. We are used to being excellent. This team is trying to be excellent. Don’t go at the end of the ride.”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CWBrhZfGMNo (/ embed)

Krzyzewski and Duke have a strong year. When the tournament rolls around, the Blue Devils will be a force to be reckoned with. That said, the antics of Krzyzewski are getting a little old.

At the end of the day, he should continue to focus on the basketball side of things and just let the fans do what they were brought in for.

Related: Brett Favre has reported for Patriots Star Tom Brady