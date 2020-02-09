Mike Flynn may be confronted with testimonials from his former lawyers as he tries to withdraw the guilty plea: CNN – Raw Story

According to a CNN report, prosecutors handling the federal case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn filed papers with the judge in his case to use the testimony of his former lawyers against him to withdraw his bid for being guilty withdraw the substance.

The report states: “The court of appeal to prosecutors on Sunday could bring a new and consistent turn to the Flynn case, unifying the Justice Department and an important power in the DC legal establishment against the first national President Donald Trump’s Security Advisor, “before adding:” The submissions even indicate that DOJ would be willing to accuse Flynn of perjury, or bring Flynn to court if the judge allowed him to change his plea into non-guilty “

The report notes that Flynn is trying to withdraw his guilty plea, “admitting that he lied to FBI agents who interviewed him in the White House about his talks in late 2016 with the then Russian ambassador” and said his lawyers forced him to accept the offer. .

However, “prosecutors, from the DC US Attorney’s Office, asked District Judge Emmet Sullivan on Sunday to authorize Covington to counter Flynn’s claims, according to a new court case. If allowed, defense lawyers could even be summoned to testify against Flynn in future legal proceedings, prosecutors noted, “CNN reports.

“To ensure and clarify that counsel can take the necessary steps to defend his public reputation by addressing the defendant and defending himself against ineffective counsel’s assistance, as well as the integrity of the earlier to justify the proceedings of this Court, the government requests this Court to “allow Covington to discuss its representation of Flynn with the prosecutors, the court and possibly in a public hearing,” the report continued.

You can read more here.

Type in errors and corrections: [e-mail protected].