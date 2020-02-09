Middendorp is happy with how the Chiefs dealt with Eagles in the Nedbank Cup win

The Kaizer Chiefs were not expected to struggle to play the first division club Royal Eagles at the start of the Nedbank Cup at FNB, but in the end they had to be content with a narrow victory.

The Glamor Boys reached the round of 16 of the competition after winning 1-0 by Lebogang Manyama in the 70th minute.

Middendorp was relieved after the Kaizer Chiefs improved the result

After a frustrating evening for the hosts, coach Ernst Middendorp was more than relieved to move on to the next round.

“It doesn’t matter which team you play against. Very often it says:” Ah, I want a big team “.” Ah, why am I getting a big team? “It’s easy to say, I hear it from random coaches all the time,” he said.

“But you know this type of where you have to be active, where you have to unlock, you have to get the walking patterns right, take advantage of the opportunities, create opportunities with unlocking.

“This is the difficult thing, that is the difficult thing and challenge in a cup competition. When you play a PSL team, it goes up and down, that’s a different story, but well, we did it well. So far we are qualified for the next round and are now looking forward to the next game. “

Ernst Middendorp

Other Nedbank Cup result

Chiefs, along with six other teams, qualified for the last 16, in a round where there weren’t too many real problems so far.

Reigning champions TS Galaxy were beaten by Chippa United in the first game of this year’s edition of the tournament, while Maritzburg also took a place in the next round after a penalty shootout against Stellenbosch.

The only top outfit that was beaten by a lower division team was Golden Arrows, who crashed Saturday night in a shootout against Nedbank Cup debutants from Vaal University of Technology.

Others who prevail are TS Sporting, Amavarara and Bloemfontein Celtic, while Mamelodi Sundowns survived the first round after a 1-0 win over Supersport United in the Tshwane Derby.

Four more games are scheduled for Sunday, one between Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits at Orlando Stadium.

All afternoon games start at 3:30 p.m. (SAST).