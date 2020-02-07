Middendorp faces a tough challenge from the champions

The Kaizer Chiefs and their first Nedbank Cup opponents, Royal Eagles, are at the other end of the spectrum in terms of their league placement.

The Glamor Boys have a comfortable lead in the Premier League, ten points behind their rivals Orlando Pirates, while the Eagles take last place in the championship and four points behind the team.

Middendorp does not underestimate the opponents of the Kaizer Chiefs

However, coach Ernst Middendorp believes that this will not be a decisive factor when the two teams meet at the FNB stadium on Saturday.

“You see teams playing in the NFD (Championship) and then against PSL (Premiership) and their performance is at a different level. Or you see an NFD team in a cup competition and then you see them in the NFD and you ask, “Who are these people?” Said Middendorp.

“Depending on the occasion, you have certain teams in a game that can always do something special.”

Ernst Middendorp

Burnt child shies away from the fire

No team will know better than the Kaizer Chiefs when it comes to the threat posed by first division clubs.

The Soweto Giants had a miserable season last time when they gave the unfortunate TS Galaxy the title of the Nedbank Cup.

This site has been maintained by Dan Malesela, who has some experience in the Premiership with Chippa United, and this time it could be the players who are using their top miles for a good cause.

“There are a number of Premiership PSL players that they brought with them, such as Katlego Mashego and Mpho Maruping, who was with Bloemfontein Celtic. Some of them were at Free State Stars … I saw what they did against Ajax and they should probably have caught up at least one point, “said the German mentor.

“It is no different when preparing for a team in the PSL. We do not make it easy for ourselves just because we meet a team in the NFD that is struggling to survive. We have had a lot to do with the last three games of Royal Eagles deals.” , “

Ernst Middendorp

The game between Chiefs and Eagles begins at 6:00 p.m. (SAST).