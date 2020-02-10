Microsoft’s Surface Duo Android foldable appears in public transportation

Microsoft’s foldable Android is closer to launch. The Surface Duo with a camera flash has appeared on public transport.

Microsoft Surface Duo with camera flash appears on public transport

A photo of the device in the wild, posted by Israel Rodriguez, shows the device. A Microsoft employee has the device next to his umbrella. The device shows an arrangement with two screens (two screens instead of one folded screen). There is the time and a row of icons on the left display and text on the right display.

The weather seems to be 4 degrees, which indicates a cold environment. Rodriguez says, “I just saw a man playing SkyTrain in Vancouver with Surface Duo. I have photos and videos.” Vancouver, BC (British Columbia) is just as cold as it gets on the North American continent.

A camera flash appears on top of the device along with a selfie camera. The new selfie camera and flash were not on the original Surface Duo prototype. This indicates that Microsoft has upgraded the original model.

The Surface Duo probably takes photos and offers video chat functionality. Since Skype is the video chat app from Microsoft, the Surface Duo probably sees Skype integration ingrained immediately. After all, it is not surprising to consider as a Microsoft telephone that the Duo will have Microsoft’s app suite. The apps include Word, Powerpoint, Excel, Skype, OneDrive and others.

Surface Duo is testing employees

Rodriguez did not state whether he could see whether the person holding the Surface Duo is a Microsoft employee or not. And yet, with the device in the wild since Microsoft’s announcement a few months ago, it is safe to say that the holder is an employee or developer. In this early test phase, the person in question is more likely an employee.

According to Windows Central, Microsoft now allows employees to test the Surface Duo. Perhaps this is to ensure that the device works for those who will use it within business constraints. With the new selfie camera and flash in contrast to the previous design of the rear view camera, Microsoft is upgrading the device. Perhaps employees are testing to ensure that the device is in order before the design is changed at the last minute.

Surface Duo details

Microsoft announced its Surface Duo back in a keynote address in October 2019. The device contains two 5.6-inch screens and runs Android instead of Windows Mobile. The two screens turn the device into a telephone with two screens instead of a foldable telephone.

In this respect, the Surface Duo is not in the same camp as the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Motorola Razr (2019). It corresponds to more of the ZTE Axon M and the LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen.

Installing Android on his smartphone with two screens ensures that it has universal appeal. It’s no secret that Android is the world’s most popular mobile operating system.

Windows has a handful of users compared to the more than 2 billion people who use Android every day. The two-screen design certainly prevents the device from having manufacturing defects and, for now, appears to be the simpler design for foldable elements.

Regarding availability, Microsoft says the Surface Duo will be available in “Holiday 2020”, probably a reference to the Christmas season. With so much time left before the product goes on sale, staff testing helps Microsoft make more adjustments and changes to ensure success.