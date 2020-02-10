Microsoft is bothering Windows 10 users to switch back to Edge

Microsoft is trying to get Windows 10 users to give its new Edge web browser a chance by harassing those who prefer Firefox.

In the “Suggested” field in the Windows 10 start menu, PC users are asked: “Are you still using Firefox? Microsoft Edge is there.”

Reddit eagle-eyed users have spotted the message and it has not been well received among the posts posted in the threat.

“I would understand if it says” Still using Internet Explorer, “but that’s just bad,” Boogertwilliams wrote. However, this is not for everyone. Some Windows 10 users actually comment on how much they like to use the reborn Edge browser (via ZDNet). “New Edge is really great. Feels like a better version of Chrome, ”wrote Ringadu.

Significantly, it doesn’t look like Microsoft Chrome users address the same way. This is because the new version of Edge is based on the same Chromium framework as Google’s browser. The new Edge extension shares extensions with Google Chrome, supports 90 languages, offers Internet Explorer mode, 4K streaming, improved data protection, better sound and much more. We kind of like it too.

This is not the first time that Microsoft has crossed its borders to promote its own products, especially Edge. A few years ago, the company tried to override users’ browser settings by ensuring that all the links they clicked on in the Windows Mail app opened in the Edge browser.

“For Windows insiders who are in the Skip Ahead ring, we will start testing a change that opens links clicked in the Windows Mail app in Microsoft Edge. This provides the best, safest, and most consistent experience among Windows 10 and on all devices. ” It wrote in a blog post in March 2018.

Mozilla previously complained that Edge’s default browser selection was overwritten when upgrading to Windows 10.

