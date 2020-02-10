Microsoft fixes wallpaper bug on Windows 7

Although Windows 7 is not supported, it has received a solution for a wallpaper bug.

What you need to know

Microsoft released a solution for the Windows 7 wallpaper bug.

The update is generally available, although Windows 7 is not officially supported.

Many companies and people still use Windows 7, although it no longer offers support.

Microsoft has released an update that fixes the Windows 7 wallpaper bug that recently appeared on Windows 7 for many people. The bug caused wallpapers set to “Stretch” to appear as solid black images instead of the image set by a person. Windows 7 is no longer officially supported, but because the bug was included in an update sent by Microsoft, the company decided to send the fix to everyone.

Because the operating system no longer has support, people and companies usually have to pay for extended support, but this update is available to anyone with Windows 7 SP1 and Server 2008 R2 SP1. Here is the complete change log for the update:

This fixes an issue that could cause your background set to Stretch to appear as black.

Important Please refer to the “Requirements” section before applying this update.

A Microsoft support page contains all the requirements for the update and important information about applying the update, including restarting your device to apply the update.

Although Windows 7 officially fell out of support last month, many people still use it. A recent study shows that Windows 7 is “almost everywhere” with large companies and that the German government has to pay € 800,000 for comprehensive security updates. Microsoft continues to push people to Windows 10, but it may take a while for some organizations and people to switch.