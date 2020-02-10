Mickey Keating handles the production of ‘Offseason’, a southern Gothic horror story with Jocelin Donahue

Indie genre filmmakers Mickey Keating has wrapped production on its latest horror offering, Off-seasonthat takes place as a south gothic horror story in a remote island town.

No information is available, but the film plays the main role Jocelin DonahueAt the top of Ti West’s The House of the Devil, which also featured in Dead Awake, was “I Trapped the Devil, Insidious: Chapter 2” and “Warner Bros. / Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep “.

Richard Brake (3 From Hell, 31, downfall), Melora Walters (Magnolia) and Joe Swanberg (V / H / S, you’re next, a terrible way to die) also play the main role.

Keating staged the phenomenal black and white darling as well as the science fiction horror pod, ritual, Carnage Park and the slippery psychopaths.

The filming took place in Florida.