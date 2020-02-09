Michigan State wins GR’s first major esports tournament

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Michigan State University League of Legends Club was crowned champion Sunday afternoon Grand Rapids Rift Clash esports tournament.

The Spartans received $ 2,500. Because the sport is not regulated by the NCAA, the players had to divide the money and keep it for themselves.

Supported by the West Michigan Sports Commission, the Rift Clash was the first major esports tournament in West Michigan.

“This is unique at the moment in West Michigan. But across the country there are tournaments such as these that take place fairly regularly, “said Essex coach Adam Antor of Aquinas College.” These players came here to compete and do their best to win. “

Crowds followed and joined them in Celebration Cinema North – not to catch a movie, but to watch keyboards click.

“Many people don’t understand. They hear esports and think:” Which game could that be? “Antor said.” Each player decides in which game he plays best and plays one game, think of track and field. the track team but you are a pitcher or a rider, sprint, distance – the same concept with different games. “

The game on Sunday was League of Legends. It has been around for a while. Club player Max Imos Nolan from the University of Michigan says he is already there and that his father is to blame.

“I’ve been playing League of Legends for eight or nine years, and that was in its infancy,” Nolan said. “My father actually played it a lot. He is a doctor. In between his services, he played a few games and said, “This is great fun, you should try it.” Now maybe I could earn some money with it. “

The allure of financial gain and the unlikely chances of sustained injuries are all part of it the rapid rise of esports.

“There are many safety concerns right now in many traditional athletics and we have safety concerns in esports,” Antor explained. “These players may not run up and down in the traditional sense of athletics, but believe me, you can sweat a little.”

West Michigan Sport Commission Director of marketing and events Katy Tigchelar hopes that the events continue to come and that the prize money does not get too far from home.

“We hope they spend their money here,” Tigchelar said. “Their visitors will spend their money here by shopping in our stores, eating in our restaurants and staying in our hotels. So sport tourism is actually our industry. “

The event was limited to one theater Sunday, but Tigchelar soon believes it can fill an entire arena.

“That would be a great goal for us to place this in the Van Andel Arena someday, but at the moment Celebration Cinema is a great partner of ours and hopefully it will stay that way for years to come,” Tigchelar said. “It’s huge and we want Grand Rapids to be part of it.”

We want to thank ALL the teams and spectators who came out this weekend to support @westmisports and the #GRRiftClash. This event would not have been successful without you!

– Grand Rapids Rift Clash (@GRRiftClash) 9 February 2020

An even bigger thank you goes to @EkhsEsports and @AquinasEsports for their help in setting up the #GRRiftClash. This event would not have happened this weekend without their knowledge, equipment and hours of help! We appreciate you ☺️

– Grand Rapids Rift Clash (@GRRiftClash) 9 February 2020

