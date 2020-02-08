Michigan State interviews 2 surprising candidates

The state of Michigan is ready to interview 2 surprising candidates for the opening that Mark Dantonio leaves behind.

Dantonio was something of a staple in the state of Michigan. He has been the head football coach since 2007 and achieved a record of 114-57 overall. The 63-year-old had also gone 7-6 in bowl games.

The last seasons have not gone particularly well for the Spartans. The program was against the Big Ten competition and various scandals seemed to make headlines regularly.

Even the exit from Dantonio was not without controversy. Last month he received a substantial payday because he was the head coach at the time. Weeks later he suddenly stopped – so many wondered about the timing.

If Dantonio had left earlier, the state of Michigan would have had sufficient opportunity to find a suitable replacement.

Now they are slim choices, with all major name coaches signed by new programs or retained with huge extensions.

Michigan State Football Coaching update: Luke Fickell, Mel Tucker goes on an interview with the search committee of Spartans @reporterdavidj https://t.co/3Yogk3QRHX via @freep

– Chris Solari (@chrissolari) 8 February 2020

This weekend, Michigan State will interview two big names for his job opening: Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell and Colorado head coach Mel Tucker.

While Fickell speaks for himself as a worthy candidate, Tucker is a little more enigmatic. In his first season in Colorado, he brought together a 5-7 record.

Conversely, Fickell sparkled with the Bearcats and had a very positive history with Dantonio before he struck alone.

With Fickell at the helm, Cincinnati has achieved 22 victories in the last two years.

If Michigan State finally decides to go for Fickell, it will have to compete with a buyout of $ 2 million. That is a big change. And if you add that to what Dantonio just paid last month, you have to wonder if it would have just been cheaper to fire Dantonio a few months ago and then get a top candidate.

Anyway, that ship has sailed. It will be interesting to see where the Michigan State ultimately goes. A rent is likely to be made in the coming weeks.

