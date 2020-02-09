Michael Irvin responds to cowboys who sign Tom Brady

Michael Irvin responded to rumors about the cowboys who may have recently signed Tom Brady.

The legendary Dallas wide receiver is something of an unofficial spokesperson for the country of the Cowboys, so his opinion is always taken seriously.

In recent days there has been speculation about Dallas that may be outside Brady this season.

It is something of a perfect storm for all parties involved.

Brady is an unlimited free agent this summer who clearly wants to change something. The Cowboys have their franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott, but cannot agree with him on what his next contract should be.

Brady coming to Dallas would solve everyone’s problems, at least temporarily.

During a recent interview with WEEI, Irvin noted that he had heard a lot of rumor about Brady who might be joining the Cowboys.

“I’m telling you now, at the Super Bowl in Miami, that some very important people with whom I had conversations leaned in the same direction,” he said.

Related: Bears, Bengal About Joe Burrow Trade?

“It was shocking. I had a vodka cranberry in my hand and when they said it to me, I put down the drink and said, “Let’s talk a little more about this.” I promise you, I’ve had a conversation with people, I can’t tell you that you’re going through the same scenario.

“I just don’t know if there is a real possibility that that will happen.”

Currently, Dallas is a 9-to-1 favorite for signing Brady this season. The only teams for the Cowboys are the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Last week, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter suggested that the Raiders take a heavy push to bring in Brady when he eventually leaves the Patriots. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport then suggested that the Chargers “emerged as a legitimate option for Brady” as he leaves New England.

So far, the most credible personalities to publicly predict Brady are famer Terrell Owens and Fox Sports radio presenter Colin Cowherd.

That said, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones previously said that Prescott was the team’s ultimate priority – not Brady.

Related: North Carolina fans accuse Duke of Cheating in Win

“Not even a thought,” he told The Athletic last month.

“We are so, so all on Dak. [Mike McCarthy] is so completely on Dak. He is so convicted that [Dak] is the man who can help us win championships.

“He puts together a great staff to support him.”

The problem is that although Dallas is all-in at Prescott, the two sides have still not been able to train a deal.

Prescott wants just over $ 35 million a year, and Dallas offers him something in the $ 33 million range.

So far the two are at an impasse.

Of course, the Cowboys have the option to tag Prescott with a franchise, but that is a short-term solution for a year. If the team takes that road, they might as well consider Brady seriously.

Will Brady happen to Dallas? In all likelihood, the answer is no. But does a photo of it happen? Of course. Stranger things have certainly happened in the NFL in recent years.

Related: Is The XFL Signing Colin Kaepernick?