Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions Discuss about Big Trade

The Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions argue about a big trade, it seems.

On the way to April 2020 NFL Draft, Detroit has the number 3 general selection and Miami has the number 5 general choice.

Because it is unclear what weaknesses each respective organization wants to address in the concept, nobody knows which priority the number 3 gives priority to.

If the Lions just want to address defense, especially in the secondary, they can easily switch from three to five and still get to see who they are.

However, if the organization wants a quarterback to replace Matthew Stafford, swapping the third overall choice would be a big mistake.

Things are a little easier with Miami. The dolphins have made no secret that they need a quarterback. It will be Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama or Justin Herbert in Oregon. The team will not use their first round pick on a non-passer.

According to Benjamin Albright of the Monday Morning Quarterback, the dolphins are interested in trading in and moving to Detroit’s No. 3 place in the design.

I have not heard anything about rumors about the trade in dolphins / skins, the Phins had made some phone calls with Detroit.

The reason for this seems twofold. One, it seems that the dolphins are worried that the lions can put their Stafford replacement at number 3, allowing them to choose without a quarterback.

And second, they also seem to be concerned that someone like the Carolina Panthers or Los Angeles Chargers could trade in, dive in, and take their passer-by of the future.

At present, a well-known fact is that the Cincinnati Bengals take LSU star Joe Burrow with the best choice. From there, Ohio State’s Chase Young goes at number two to the New York Giants.

From there it is everyone’s guess.

If Miami feels the need to trade in, it has more than enough assets to do this.

In addition to the fifth overall selection, the dolphins also keep the number 18 general choice they received from the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade.

As we get closer to April, Miami is likely to determine a design strategy. Once this is the case, expect the organization to be very aggressive in pursuing it.

