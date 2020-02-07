“Metro Exodus” lands on Steam February 15th

Deep Silver and 4A Games announced this after controversy over the exclusivity of Epic Games Story last year Metro Exodus will be back on Steam on February 15, exactly one year after it was originally released for the Epic Games Store and consoles.

The expansion list and the game’s first DLC, The Two Colonels, are also available on the Steam list. Metro Exodus’ last DLC, “Sam’s Story”, will be released next week on February 11th.

Travel on in the critically acclaimed #MetroExodus – return to the Steam Store on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

