Melbourne veteran Nathan Jones’ emotional plea for teammates revealed in documentary ‘To Hell and Back’

Nathan Jones urged the younger Melbourne leaders to act and fill the void after resigning as captain in an emotional speech that was publicly broadcast as part of the club’s ‘To Hell and Back’ documentary.

Jones chose to transfer captaincy reins in September after running the club for six years and 129 games.

The baller informed his Dees teammates when they briefly returned to the club to receive their preseason programs – weeks after they ended a horror 2019 campaign in 17th place with a 5-17 record.

Jones’ emotional address was captured by the Melbourne media team and was featured in the first of a five-part documentary series “To Hell and Back,” which was launched on Sunday evening.

“I have been lucky, humble and very grateful to have been the leader of this footy club for the past six years,” Jones told teammates.

“At the end of this year I thought about a whole series of things. But it was clear that my number 1 priority was to make the best decision for the footy club and the best decision for this playing group, so I decided that I would renounce that role as a leader.

“Behind them, boys will be needed to act – to act and to lead.

“F *** the story that we have no leaders in this room because we do. But you have to have the balls and the courage to step on and help Jack, help me, help Max (Gawn), help Nev (Jetta) and the other guys who have been in this club for a long time, because if we do I’m going to make a change, I think that’s necessary – because I don’t want to be back where we were last year.

“I shared with you how much I broke last season and the only thing I want to do is enjoy footy again. I love you guys, I love this club and I just want us to win in ***. I want success again. “

In a separate interview at his home, Jones then reflected on how he broke through the news to his colleagues and the series of emotions he experienced.

The 286-game veteran described the process as “a rebirth to shed some weight” that he had mentally with him for years.

“When I explained that to the players, I could almost feel some of the emotion coming out,” he said.

“I feel that it would ultimately be a burden for me, not just the disappointment of 2019, but also the disappointment of a decade.”

Jones said he stopped his decision to step down for a while and revealed that he was considering retiring before finally deciding to sign a new contract.

“If you went back right away … there was the thought that I should keep playing,” he said.

“Was my passion still there? Physically I think I always felt that I was capable, but I think I was really mentally broken last year and at the end of the season I just had a lot to think about. “

