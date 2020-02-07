Mbali Ntuli announces candidacy with fiery criticism of the DA leadership

Mbali Ntuli has entered the race for the leadership competition of the Democratic Alliance (DA). The former youth league chair announced her candidacy for the upcoming DA leadership election and was clear about what she thought of the party’s current status quo.

Who is Mbali Ntuli?

At just 31 years old, Ntuli is the former head of provincial campaigns for the party in KwaZulu-Natal. She is currently a member of the KZN legislature and DA KZN spokeswoman for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA).

Previously, she was chair of the Democratic Alliance Youth. Ntuli also studied at Rhodes University.

Ntuli’s fiery announcement: important things she mentioned

On Friday, Ntuli started her candidacy campaign with the slogan “A New Way”.

This was the prerequisite for her address when she explained to media personnel why she had decided to apply for the DA leadership position against greats like John Steenhuisen, current interim leader, Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela and Gauteng leader John Moodey

At the press conference in Rosebank, Johannesburg, Ntuli was quite open about her thoughts on the current direction of leadership that the DA has taken in the cockpit with Steenhuisen and federal managing director Helen Zille.

In short, she is openly against it. Ntuli, who is known as an outspoken leader within the party’s youth leadership ranks, made a number of interesting statements about current DA issues.

“The current leadership cannot steer the party in the right direction”

Right from the start, Ntuli admitted that the exits of Mmusi Maimane and Herman Mashaba, key figures in the progressive party lineup, uncovered the DA’s shortcomings in the direction they were going.

She pointed out that the majority of party members still support the progressive policies that were once attractive to many South Africans.

“I basically believe that the people in the Democratic Alliance or the majority of us want to get the DA up and running, and we want to get South Africa up and running,” she said.

“The true DA is not defined by those who tweet a lot”

Ntuli also noted that the prosecutor who will head her won’t rely on Twitter to spread her agenda. This comment was considered a subtle sting aimed at Zille, whose tweets caused multiple problems for followers and earned her the nickname Godzille.

#MbaliNtuli says she wants South Africans to experience the @Our_DA they know, not who they have been exposed to from those who tweet. (Swipe over tweets like @helenzille Colonial?) #Sabcnews pic.twitter.com/cwmK4H6nsj

– #TheLordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) February 7, 2020

“Inclusion in the political direction is crucial”

Ntuli concluded her speech with the note that, similar to the party’s basic stance on amending Section 25 of the Constitution, she had spoken out against land expropriation without compensation.

She also noted that, under her leadership, the DA would introduce a more inclusive method of policy making and would not leave such a crucial process to some managers.

#MbaliNtuli: The appointment of @GwenNgwenya was unusual, and we should have seen draft policy documents in advance. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/ZZys1mrfZq

– #TheLordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) February 7, 2020

Ntuli’s fate will be decided in May when the party goes to the election conference to determine its new leader.